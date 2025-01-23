AREA ROUNDUP: Salmon River dams up Council’s late surge in girls hoops

Council 14 13 12 10—49

Salmon River 9 7 8 14—38

3-point goals — Garrison Z. 2, Markley 2, Davis.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Asotin girls travel to Newport for scramble

NEWPORT — Asotin’s Hannah Appleford recorded three wins and one loss at the Newport Scramble.

COLLEGE HONORS

WSU’s De Mello, Paredes Sweep MPSF weekly awards in track and field

PULLMAN — Washington State’s Micaela De Mello and John Paredes were named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Women’s and Men’s Indoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week, respectively, the conference announced Wednesday.

De Mello, a senior from Palhoca, Brazil, captured the win in the 60-meter hurdles in a blazing time of 8.02 seconds at the Spokane Sports Showcase on Saturday. De Mello’s time marked the fastest in the nation this season and the second-fastest time in WSU program history. The performance also set a Brazilian national record and ranks as the seventh-fastest time in the world for the 2025 indoor season.

Paredes, a junior from Cali, Columbia, ran a lifetime best of 7.67 seconds in the 60 hurdles to finish second at the meet. Paredes’ time moved him up WSU’s list to fourth place all-time in school history and is the seventh-fastest in the nation this season.

WSU’s Murphy Named WCC tennis Singles Player of the Week

SAN BRUNO, Calif. — Washington State junior tennis player Maxine Murphy has been named the West Coast Conference Singles Player of the Week, it was announced.

Murphy, from Laguna Nigel, Calif., went 3-0 on the week, all at No. 2 singles, to help the Cougars win all three of their matches. Against Idaho, Murphy was first off the court following a 7-5, 6-0 victory. She won the final 10 games of the match after trailing 3-5 in the first set. Later that afternoon, Murphy completed a 6-4, 6-2 win over Eastern Washington.

In Sunday’s match against Michigan State, Murphy’s 6-3, 6-3 win clinched the team victory as the Cougars defeated the Spartans 6-1 to move to 4-0 on the season.

This is Murphy’s first WCC Singles Player of the Week award and her second conference award overall in 2025, having teamed with Eva Alvarez Sande to earn the WCC Doubles Team of the Week two weeks ago.

WSU’s Renner named to WCC men’s golf preseason team

SAN BRUNO, Calif. — Washington State golfer Sam Renner has been named to the 2025 All-West Coast Conference men’s golf preseason team, the conference announced.

Renner, a junior from Bend, Ore., was one of 10 players selected and the only WSU Coug on the list.

In the 2024 fall season, he captured medalist honors at the Wisconsin Badger and Oregon State Invitationals as the first WSU male golfer to win back-to-back tournament titles in program history.