AREA ROUNDUP
CASCADE, Idaho — Salmon River of Riggins is bound for State.
The Savages held Tri-Valley of Cambridge to 11 points in the first half on its way to a 38-31 win in the high school girls basketball 1A Long Pin Conference district championship.
Rylee Walters scored 11 points and Taylor Ewing added nine points in the title-winning effort.
Salmon River coach Levi Tucker said his Savages (16-6) tuned up their free-throw shooting in the second half to clinch the seven-point win. Tucker said it is the second straight year that his team has made the state tournament after a drought of at least five years.
SALMON RIVER (16-6)
Shyanne Nourse 0 0-0 0, Audrey Tucker 3 0-0 5, Elizabeth Markley 0 0-0 0, Taylor Ewing 2 5-6 9, Rylee Walters 3 5-7 11, Kennedy Wilson 3 1-5 7, Jaycee Case 1 2-4 4, Sierra Rainwater 0 0-0 0, Lillian Watson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 13-22 38.
TRI-VALLEY (17-6)
Ava Hrent 0 0-0 0, Hope Harrison 0 0-0 0, Addi Barton 0 0-0 0, Emma Barton 2 1-2 5, Mackee Nichols 1 1-2 3, Cloe Russel 0 0-2 0, Stella Warren 1 0-0 2, Lola Warren 3 2-4 9, Hunter Hastie 4 3-4 12, Emma Mikek 0 0-0 0, Hailey Kindall 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 7-14 31.
Salmon River 10 4 5 19—38
Tri-Valley 5 6 15 6—31
3-point goals — Tucker, Ewing, Walters, Warren, Hastie.
Kamiah 56, Kendrick 44
Emma Krogh of Kamiah sank six 3s on her way to 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Kubs beat the Tigers in loser-out play in the 2A Whitepine League district tournament at Lewiston High School.
After the first quarter, Kamiah coach Shelby Cloninger asked her team a question.
“’Is that your 100%?’ and they all shook their heads no,” Cloninger said. “Whole game changed.”
Krogh scored all her 3-pointers over the last 24 minutes of the game and senior Kelsee Hunt added 15 points, five assists and four steals for Kamiah. Freshman Audrey Puckett grabbed 17 rebounds.
Ivy Cowley led Kendrick (12-12) with nine points.
The win gives the Kubs one more shot at State — and to make it, they will have to beat Lapwai, which beat them 57-36 on Saturday. The Kubs and Wildcats will tip off at 6 p.m. today back at Lewiston High.
KENDRICK (12-12)
Hayden Kimberling 3 0-0 7, Mercedes Heimgartner 0 1-2 1, Hali Anderson 3 0-1 8, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 5 1-2 11, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Hailie Hoffman 4 0-0 8, Shylei Johnstun 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ivy Cowley 3 1-2 9. Totals 18 3-7 44.
KAMIAH (19-5)
Emma Krogh 9 5-6 29, Maddie Fredrickson 0 0-0 0, Emily Puckett 1 0-0 2, Lily Campbell 1 0-0 3, Kelsee Hunt 6 3-4 15, Audrey Puckett 1 1-2 3, Addison Skinner 2 0-0 4, Hope Michaelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-12 56.
Kendrick 12 4 12 16—44
Kamiah 17 9 16 14—56
3-point goals — Krogh 6, Campbell, Kimberling, Anderson 2, I. Cowley 2.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Deary 72, Kootenai 48
HARRISON, Idaho — Wyatt Vincent sank seven 3-pointers en route to totaling 29 points, Jaymon Keen added 15 points and the Mustangs beat the Warriors in a nonleague road game.
Deary coach Jaylen Kirk said his team came out flat, with just nine points in the first eight minutes, but raised its intensity level to turn in three 20-plus-point quarters.
Nolan Hubbard added nine points for Deary (9-10). Blake Clark scored seven points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Christopher Moore led Kootenai (4-6) with 19 points.
DEARY (9-10)
Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Gabe Johnston 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 11 1-2 29, Nolan Hubbard 3 2-2 9, Jacob Mechling 4 1-3 10, Cooper Heath 0 0-0 0, Rowdy Stettler 0 0-0 0, Blake Clark 3 1-3 7, Jaymon Keen 6 3-14 15, Jerrod Bartlett 0 1-2 1. Totals 27 9-16 72.
KOOTENAI
William Addington 1 0-0 2, Logan Strobel 2 1-2 6, Riley Ausman 4 4-7 13, Christopher Moore 8 0-0 19, Joshua Moore 2 0-0 6, Dylan Gentry 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-9 48.
Deary 9 23 20 20—72
Kootenai 11 16 12 9—48
3-point goals — Vincent 7, Hubbard, Mechling, Strobel, Ausman, C. Moore 3, J. Moore 2.
Nezperce 88, Highland 58
NEZPERCE — A big 32-point first quarter catapulted the Nighthawks past the Huskies of Craigmont in 1A Whitepine League showdown.
Nezperce (2-16, 0-12) was powered by Aiden McLeod (30 points, eight rebounds, four steals) and Slater Kuther (26 points, six 3s). Brennan McLeod added 10 points, eight assists and four steals.
Trevor Knowlton scored a team-high 24 points for Highland (2-16, 0-12).
“First quarter was huge for us,” Nezperce coach Conner McLeod said. “Came out shooting the ball well … Slater Kuther got that going.”
HIGHLAND (2-16, 0-12)
Jackson Smith 4 0-0 11, Trevor Knowlton 9 4-7 24, Aaron Kinzer 0 0-0 0, Rhett Crow 2 1-2 5, Aiden Miller 7 4-9 18, Henry Lunders 0 0-0 0, Ryan Martinson 0 0-0 0, Hunter Trueblood 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-18 58.
NEZPERCE (10-5, 8-3)
Blaine Mosman 0 0-0 0, Slater Kuther 10 0-0 26, Grant Ingram 0 1-2 1, Jace Cronce 1 0-1 2, Carter Williams 2 0-0 5, Brennan McLeod 5 0-0 10, Justin Meacham 0 0-0 0, Aiden McLeod 13 4-5 30, Zane Wilcox 4 0-0 10, Jadin Williams 2 0-0 4, Forest Nelson 0 0-0 0, Keezen Grant 0 0-0 0. Totals 37 5-8 88.
Highland 14 24 9 11—58
Nezperce 32 19 19 18—88
3-point goals — Smith 3, Knowlton 2, Kuther 6, Wilcox, Williams.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Bears drop duals
COEUR D’ALENE — Moscow’s Marcus Swift won a 12-1 major decision versus Lake City of Coeur d’Alene and a 10-0 major decision against the Coeur d’Alene Vikings in 138-pound competition, but the Bears lost both team duals.
“He was wrestling at the level that we’re looking to see out of him,” Moscow coach Zac Carscallen said of Swift. “Being a little more in control during the match and putting together a solid three rounds of wrestling.”
The Bears’ Eian Schwecke won a 21-7 major decision in the 126-pound class versus Lake City and won via technical fall versus Coeur d’Alene. Aidan Prakash (150), Joe Markuson (175) and Erik Gulbrandsen (190) each recorded wins as well for Moscow, which was missing several wrestlers because of sickness or injury.
Lake City (LACI) 41, Moscow (MOSC) 31
98: Isaiah Aguilera (LACI) over (MOSC) (For.) 106: Nathan Fiorillo (MOSC) over (LACI) (For.) 113: Graham Burton (LACI) over (MOSC) (Fall 5:48) 120: Double Forfeit 126: Eian Schwecke (MOSC) over Connor Johnson (LACI) (MD 21-7) 132: Caden Ramey (LACI) over Benson Godfrey (MOSC) (Fall 1:42) 138: Marcus Swift (MOSC) over Eli Gross (LACI) (MD 12-1) 144: Alden Curto (LACI) over (MOSC) (For.) 150: Aidan Prakash (MOSC) over Joey Gallagher (LACI) (TF 18-2 3:23) 157: Tucker Bridwell (LACI) over Will Vieux (MOSC) (TF 20-2 2:29) 165: Double Forfeit 175: Joe Markuson (MOSC) over Chance Browne (LACI) (Fall 5:56) 190: Erik Gulbrandsen (MOSC) over Cliff Eddington (LACI) (Fall 1:11) 215: Garrett Leonard (LACI) over Peter Story (MOSC) (Fall 2:27) 285: James Vincent (LACI) over (MOSC) (For.)
Coeur d Alene (CDA) 69, Moscow (MOSC) 15
98: Micah Miller (CDA) over (MOSC) (For.) 106: Nash Larsen (CDA) over Nathan Fiorillo (MOSC) (Fall 1:54) 113: Niko Lucky (CDA) over (MOSC) (For.) 120: Colton Rush (CDA) over (MOSC) (For.) 126: Eian Schwecke (MOSC) over Mason Rogers (CDA) (TF 17-0 0:00) 132: Logan Nitti (CDA) over Benson Godfrey (MOSC) (TF 17-0 0:00) 138: Marcus Swift (MOSC) over Seth Fredrickson (CDA) (MD 10-0) 144: Logan Bradley (CDA) over (MOSC) (For.) 150: Colton Tucker (CDA) over Aidan Prakash (MOSC) (Fall 4:31) 157: Gabe Larsen (CDA) over Will Vieux (MOSC) (TF 18-2 0:00) 165: Brock Armstrong (CDA) over Joe Markuson (MOSC) (TF 19-4 0:00) 175: Brett Myers (CDA) over (MOSC) (For.) 190: Erik Gulbrandsen (MOSC) over Riley Berger (CDA) (Fall 3:29) 215: Owen Frydenlund (CDA) over Peter Story (MOSC) (Fall 0:32) 285: Logan Trujillo (CDA) over (MOSC) (For.)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho finishes seventh in Arizona
LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — The Vandals finished seventh at the Bowling Green State University Women’s Intercollegiate at the Wigwam Resort Blue Course with a plus-63, 11 strokes behind first-place Weber State.
Idaho was tied for third and one shot off of first place after Day 1 of the event, but fell down the leaderboard on Wednesday.
Zoe Newell turned in Idaho’s best performance with an overall score of 4-over par. The sophomore from Oro Valley, Ariz., hit a pair of birdies in Round 3 in her home state.
Kaylin Johnson, who shot par on Day 1 of the event, was second-best overall for Idaho at 5-over par.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
LC State home opener canceled
The Lewis-Clark State baseball team will not play a previously scheduled four-game home-opening series versus Western Oregon this weekend because of current field conditions and expected extreme temperatures and weather.
Western Oregon and LC State will not make up the games.
The Warriors’ new home opening series will be Feb. 21-23 versus College of Idaho.
The first pitch is set for 1 p.m. Feb. 21 with a doubleheader at noon and 3 p.m. on Feb. 22 and Game 4 at 11 a.m. Feb. 23.
COLLEGE HONORS
LC’s Zywina earns first weekly national recognition
Sydnie Zywina of the Lewis-Clark State women’s track and field team was voted the NAIA Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.
It was the first national weekly honor for the Orofino alum.
Zywina dominated both the triple jump and the long jump at Eastern Oregon’s Lew Thorne Invite. The senior shattered the school record in the long jump with a distance of 5.78 meters that ranks fifth in the NAIA, and hit a 12.01 in the triple jump — just short of her 12.02 leap from earlier this season which ranks fourth in the NAIA.
WSU’s Moku named Female Athlete of the Week
Washington State sophomore pole vaulter Tatum Moku earned her first honor of the season, being named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Female Athlete of the Week after breaking her own school record last weekend.
Moku captured the pole vault title at the 2025 Riverfront Invitational Saturday at The Podium in Spokane. Her height of 4.43 meters surpassed her previous school record of 4.41.
The 4.43 mark is the top mark in the MPSF this season by nearly a foot and the 13th-best height in the overall NCAA Division I field.