AREA ROUNDUP

CASCADE, Idaho — Salmon River of Riggins is bound for State.

The Savages held Tri-Valley of Cambridge to 11 points in the first half on its way to a 38-31 win in the high school girls basketball 1A Long Pin Conference district championship.

Rylee Walters scored 11 points and Taylor Ewing added nine points in the title-winning effort.

Salmon River coach Levi Tucker said his Savages (16-6) tuned up their free-throw shooting in the second half to clinch the seven-point win. Tucker said it is the second straight year that his team has made the state tournament after a drought of at least five years.

SALMON RIVER (16-6)

Shyanne Nourse 0 0-0 0, Audrey Tucker 3 0-0 5, Elizabeth Markley 0 0-0 0, Taylor Ewing 2 5-6 9, Rylee Walters 3 5-7 11, Kennedy Wilson 3 1-5 7, Jaycee Case 1 2-4 4, Sierra Rainwater 0 0-0 0, Lillian Watson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 13-22 38.

TRI-VALLEY (17-6)

Ava Hrent 0 0-0 0, Hope Harrison 0 0-0 0, Addi Barton 0 0-0 0, Emma Barton 2 1-2 5, Mackee Nichols 1 1-2 3, Cloe Russel 0 0-2 0, Stella Warren 1 0-0 2, Lola Warren 3 2-4 9, Hunter Hastie 4 3-4 12, Emma Mikek 0 0-0 0, Hailey Kindall 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 7-14 31.

Salmon River 10 4 5 19—38

Tri-Valley 5 6 15 6—31

3-point goals — Tucker, Ewing, Walters, Warren, Hastie.

Kamiah 56, Kendrick 44

Emma Krogh of Kamiah sank six 3s on her way to 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Kubs beat the Tigers in loser-out play in the 2A Whitepine League district tournament at Lewiston High School.

After the first quarter, Kamiah coach Shelby Cloninger asked her team a question.

“’Is that your 100%?’ and they all shook their heads no,” Cloninger said. “Whole game changed.”

Krogh scored all her 3-pointers over the last 24 minutes of the game and senior Kelsee Hunt added 15 points, five assists and four steals for Kamiah. Freshman Audrey Puckett grabbed 17 rebounds.

Ivy Cowley led Kendrick (12-12) with nine points.

The win gives the Kubs one more shot at State — and to make it, they will have to beat Lapwai, which beat them 57-36 on Saturday. The Kubs and Wildcats will tip off at 6 p.m. today back at Lewiston High.

KENDRICK (12-12)

Hayden Kimberling 3 0-0 7, Mercedes Heimgartner 0 1-2 1, Hali Anderson 3 0-1 8, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 5 1-2 11, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Hailie Hoffman 4 0-0 8, Shylei Johnstun 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ivy Cowley 3 1-2 9. Totals 18 3-7 44.

KAMIAH (19-5)

Emma Krogh 9 5-6 29, Maddie Fredrickson 0 0-0 0, Emily Puckett 1 0-0 2, Lily Campbell 1 0-0 3, Kelsee Hunt 6 3-4 15, Audrey Puckett 1 1-2 3, Addison Skinner 2 0-0 4, Hope Michaelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-12 56.

Kendrick 12 4 12 16—44

Kamiah 17 9 16 14—56

3-point goals — Krogh 6, Campbell, Kimberling, Anderson 2, I. Cowley 2.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Deary 72, Kootenai 48

HARRISON, Idaho — Wyatt Vincent sank seven 3-pointers en route to totaling 29 points, Jaymon Keen added 15 points and the Mustangs beat the Warriors in a nonleague road game.

Deary coach Jaylen Kirk said his team came out flat, with just nine points in the first eight minutes, but raised its intensity level to turn in three 20-plus-point quarters.

Nolan Hubbard added nine points for Deary (9-10). Blake Clark scored seven points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Christopher Moore led Kootenai (4-6) with 19 points.

DEARY (9-10)

Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Gabe Johnston 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 11 1-2 29, Nolan Hubbard 3 2-2 9, Jacob Mechling 4 1-3 10, Cooper Heath 0 0-0 0, Rowdy Stettler 0 0-0 0, Blake Clark 3 1-3 7, Jaymon Keen 6 3-14 15, Jerrod Bartlett 0 1-2 1. Totals 27 9-16 72.

KOOTENAI

William Addington 1 0-0 2, Logan Strobel 2 1-2 6, Riley Ausman 4 4-7 13, Christopher Moore 8 0-0 19, Joshua Moore 2 0-0 6, Dylan Gentry 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-9 48.

Deary 9 23 20 20—72

Kootenai 11 16 12 9—48

3-point goals — Vincent 7, Hubbard, Mechling, Strobel, Ausman, C. Moore 3, J. Moore 2.

Nezperce 88, Highland 58