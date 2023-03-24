NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Matt Duchene and Philip Tomasino scored in the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory Thursday against the Seattle Kraken.

Kiefer Sherwood scored for Nashville in regulation, and Juuse Saros made 27 saves in regulation and overtime. Saros also denied the two Kraken attempts in the shootout.

