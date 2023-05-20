PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Sweaters one day, umbrellas the next. No one is sure what to expect at this PGA Championship except that Scottie Scheffler is locked in at another major and Oak Hill is a mighty test.

Scheffler delivered a mix of birdies and great recoveries from wet, nasty rough Friday until he couldn’t escape one last errant tee shot on the 18th that cost him the lead, but certainly did little to dim his optimism.