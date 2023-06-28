Scott Pelluer, former WSU linebacker, dies at 64

 Greg Gilbert/Seattle Times

SEATTLE — Scott Pelluer, a standout linebacker at Washington State from 1977 to 1980 and a patriarch of one of the most recognizable football families in state history, died late Monday at age 64.

Pelluer had been placed in a medically induced coma at a Seattle hospital after suffering cardiac arrest Thursday night, brother Steve said.