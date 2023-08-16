Seahawks activate Brooks off PUP list

Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks jogs off the field after the team's training camp Thursday in Renton, Wash.

 Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. — Jordyn Brooks has graduated to the next step in his recovery from a major knee injury. It remains unclear whether that means the Seattle Seahawks linebacker will be ready by the start of the regular season.

Brooks was activated off the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, less than eight months after tearing the ACL in his right knee on Jan. 1 in a game against the New York Jets.

Tags

Recommended for you