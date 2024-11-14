Seahawks activate tackle Abe Lucas, formerly of WSU

The Seahawks could have some reinforcements on the offensive line for Sunday’s NFC West showdown against the San Francisco 49ers as right tackle Abe Lucas was activated to the 53-man roster Wednesday.

Lucas, a third-round pick in 2022 out of Washington State, takes the place on the roster of fellow right tackle George Fant, who was placed on injured reserve after reinjuring his knee in a 26-20 loss to the Rams on Nov. 3.

The move to add Lucas had been expected as it had to happen by Wednesday or else he would have had to revert to the injured reserve list for the rest of the season.

It doesn’t guarantee Lucas will play against the 49ers, only that he is eligible to play if able.

Lucas practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, which leaves it in some question how ready he will be.

Coach Mike Macdonald on Monday said the team was optimistic Lucas will play against the 49ers.

“San Francisco is a realistic expectation at this point,” Macdonald said.

Lucas has not played since Dec. 31 against the Steelers because of a knee issue that required surgery in January.

He began the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list and returned to practice three weeks ago and on Monday Macdonald said Lucas “looked good” in workouts before the Seahawks’ last game, a 26-20 overtime loss to the Rams on Nov. 3.