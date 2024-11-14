Sections
SportsNovember 14, 2024

Seahawks activate tackle Abe Lucas, formerly of WSU

Bob Condotta Seattle Times
FILE - Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) blocks during a preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Charles Cross and Abe Lucas were drafted to be the bookends to the Seattle Seahawks offensive now and in the future. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko, File)
FILE - Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) blocks during a preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Charles Cross and Abe Lucas were drafted to be the bookends to the Seattle Seahawks offensive now and in the future. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko, File)

The Seahawks could have some reinforcements on the offensive line for Sunday’s NFC West showdown against the San Francisco 49ers as right tackle Abe Lucas was activated to the 53-man roster Wednesday.

Lucas, a third-round pick in 2022 out of Washington State, takes the place on the roster of fellow right tackle George Fant, who was placed on injured reserve after reinjuring his knee in a 26-20 loss to the Rams on Nov. 3.

The move to add Lucas had been expected as it had to happen by Wednesday or else he would have had to revert to the injured reserve list for the rest of the season.

It doesn’t guarantee Lucas will play against the 49ers, only that he is eligible to play if able.

Lucas practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, which leaves it in some question how ready he will be.

Coach Mike Macdonald on Monday said the team was optimistic Lucas will play against the 49ers.

“San Francisco is a realistic expectation at this point,” Macdonald said.

Lucas has not played since Dec. 31 against the Steelers because of a knee issue that required surgery in January.

He began the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list and returned to practice three weeks ago and on Monday Macdonald said Lucas “looked good” in workouts before the Seahawks’ last game, a 26-20 overtime loss to the Rams on Nov. 3.

If Lucas does return to start against the 49ers, he will become the fourth player to start this season at right tackle, a revolving door that began with Lucas’ stint on the PUP list.

With Lucas sidelined, Fant began the season at right tackle. He was injured in the first quarter of the opener against Denver and had to miss the next seven games.

Stone Forsythe stepped in and started the next five games before suffering a hand injury and going on IR. That opened the door for rookie Michael Jerrell to start the next two games.

Fant returned to start against the Rams but departed in the first half, leaving the rest of the game to Jerrell.

Fant, 32, signed a two-year deal worth up to $9.1 million with $3.7 million guaranteed in March to serve as insurance and depth with the team unsure when Lucas would be back.

Fant has played just 30 snaps this year — 13 in the opener against Denver and 17 against the Rams. It’s unclear if he will play again this season.

Asked Wednesday if he knows if there is a chance Fant can return this year, Macdonald said, “No, I don’t.”

If Lucas starts Sunday, Jerrell would be the backup with Fant and Forsythe remaining on IR.

Fant has to miss at least four games before he cold return and Forsythe has to miss at least the next two.

Lucas started 16 games as a rookie but was limited to six in 2023 because of his knee issues.

