The reunion is on.
The Seattle Seahawks signed Bobby Wagner to a one-year, $7 million deal on Saturday to bring back one of the team’s most iconic, influential — and simply the best — players in franchise history.
“Yeah, I’m home,” the linebacker texted, confirming the news that he would return to play at least one more season with the team he forged a Hall of Fame career in his first stint from 2012-21.
Wagner confirmed he was returning by retweeting teammate Quandre Diggs, who broke the news, stating: “According to my sources future hall of famer LB Bobby Wagner has agreed to terms to return home to the Seattle Seahawks. Seahawks fill a huge need in the middle of their defense!”
The Seahawks confirmed the news, tweeting: “BOBBY. IS. BACK. We’ve agreed to terms with the future Hall of Famer.”
On Instagram, Wagner wrote: “Maaaan! Glad to be back in Seattle! It means a lot to be able to come back! Let’s get to work!”
The Seahawks hope that Wagner, who turns 33 in June, still is the same player he was during his first decade with the team, counting on him to fill in at middle linebacker for as long as it takes Jordyn Brooks to recover from an ACL injury suffered Jan. 1.
The Seahawks signed former Steeler Devin Bush last week to help fill out the linebacker corps, and the Seahawks will plan to pair Wagner and Bush at inside linebacker as Brooks recovers. Cody Barton, a starter last season, signed with Washington last week.
While the Seahawks had plenty of reasons for bringing back Wagner, it’s also thought the team liked how he played last year with the Rams in a system that is similar to the 3-4 front that they transitioned to last year under first-year defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt.
Wagner came to Seattle as a second-round pick in the famed draft class of 2012 — which also included quarterback Russell Wilson — taken 47th overall out of Utah State. He became the anchor of a defense that will forever rank among the best in NFL history, the trademark win coming in a 43-8 win over Denver to win the Super Bowl after the 2013 season.
The news of Wagner’s reunion with the Seahawks was greeted by raucous reaction from numerous teammates, including receiver Tyler Lockett who tweeted: “Guess who’s back…..Back again….”
It is the injury to Brooks and the departure via free agency of Barton that helped create the need to bring back Wagner, even with the signing of Bush.
The opportunity to bring back Wagner came when it was revealed in February that he and the Rams had mutually agreed to part ways after he spent one season in Los Angeles, lured to return to his hometown.
Wagner was released with four years remaining on a five-year contract worth up to $50 million with the Rams in a retooling mode after going 5-12 in 2022, the worst record for a defending Super Bowl champion. Cutting Wagner saved the Rams $5 million against the cap in 2023.
Wagner, who is serving as his own agent, was given permission to begin talking to other teams. From the start, sources said Wagner hoped he could reunite with the Seahawks.
Seahawks general manager John Schneider had said several times in recent weeks that the team had been talking to Wagner, saying so again on his weekly radio appearance Thursday.
Schneider said two weeks ago that he and coach Pete Carroll had had “a great, awesome, frank conversation” with Wagner, a conversation that appears to have set the stage for his return.
In those conversations, Schneider indicated the two sides had also worked through any lingering hard feelings from Wagner’s release from the Seahawks this past offseason. Wagner said he was told first of the impending move from others and not from the team.
“Crazy part about all this,” Wagner tweeted in March 2022. “I played there for 10 years and I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back.”
Carroll and Schneider apologized for the misunderstanding, saying it was borne in part out of their desire to exhaust every option and use every available minute to somehow try to make it work to keep Wagner, who was released to save $16.6 million against the salary cap.
But in this case, time truly did appear to heal old wounds. Wagner indicated in just about every interview since that he had moved on, calling Seattle “my second home” before a return game against the Seahawks in January.
“They accepted me, they showed a lot of love, so I’m forever grateful,” Wagner said then.
Wagner and Carroll hugged and talked after his first game against the Seahawks in Los Angeles in December.
“I felt really grateful that I had a chance to sit down with Bobby for a while and hang out,” Carroll said after that game. “That’s just kind of what we did.
“It was a really meaningful exchange. I saw him with a few of the guys that were in my room back there and had passed by late. Every exchange was exactly as you would think it would be. It was heartfelt. It was warm. It was close.”
Maybe that also helped set the stage for a reunion barely a year after his departure.
The question will loom, of course, if Wagner can still be the same player he was.
Wagner surely has no doubts.
In the eyes of many, Wagner was the same player in 2022 he’d always been — he was named as a second-team All-Pro and played in all 17 games, including 99% of the snaps, with 140 tackles. He also had two interceptions — one against the Seahawks in L.A. in December and another against Wilson — and a career-high six sacks.
Wagner was rated as the top middle linebacker in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, which wrote: “Wagner playing as well as he did this season in his first year with a new team would be remarkable enough, but doing so given the injury disaster in Los Angeles and still looking like the best linebacker in the game is truly outstanding.”
All of that figured to mean the Seahawks would have lots of competition for Wagner. But his age and a somewhat loaded linebacker free-agent class contributed to him remaining unsigned.
Dallas and the Chargers were said to have been interested in Wagner, with the Cowboys likely showing the most interest thanks in part to the presence of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who held the same position with the Seahawks during the Super Bowl seasons of 2013 and 2014. The Chargers would have meant Wagner could stay in his hometown of L.A., which had been a big allure of signing with the Rams.
But the Cowboys re-signed former Salmon River standout Leighton Vander Esch and the Chargers signed former Vikings standout Eric Kendricks, filling their holes at linebacker.