Seahawks’ defense dominated in low-scoring win over Bears

ANALYSIS

SEATTLE — It wasn’t pretty, but the Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 6-3 slog of a victory Thursday over the Chicago Bears.

The win featured an outstanding effort from Seattle’s defense, a near disappearance from the offense and a game-sealing pick that ended Caleb Williams’ rookie record for the most pass attempts without an interception at 353.

The Seahawks sacked Williams seven times to tie the team’s season high as the Bears lost their 10th consecutive game in the lowest scoring contest of the season.

The Bears had a chance to pull off an upset when they had the ball at Seattle’s 40-yard line late in the fourth quarter, but Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen picked off Williams with 20 seconds left.

It was a nice bounce-back win for Seattle, but had little impact on their postseason outlook. The more important game will come Saturday, when the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals face off with Seattle’s postseason fortunes on the line.

A win by Arizona keeps the Seahawks in the hunt — but still needing a win over the Rams next weekend to clinch the NFC West. A Rams win this weekend would dash Seattle’s hopes as Los Angeles would win the tiebreaker over Seattle even if the Seahawks win the regular-season finale.

“We’re in the mode of controlling what we can control,” coach Mike Macdonald said. “We know what’s coming next week. We’re going to spend this weekend getting our minds and bodies and spirits right to go play a game.

“Yeah, we’re praying that it’s for the division championship.”

What’s working

Leonard Williams continues to be a force for the Seahawks. The defensive tackle dominated the Bears’ offensive line with two of Seattle’s seven sacks, four quarterback hits and three tackles for loss.

Williams been the key to Seattle’s defensive resurgence. A unit that was among the worst in the league earlier in the season has become one of the NFL’s most productive in the second half with Williams’ big-time impact up front being a major reason Seattle is still in the playoff hunt.

“He should be up for all the accolades,” Macdonald said. “I don’t know what the awards are out there, but I would give it to him,” Macdonald said. “He’s just a phenomenal player, phenomenal human being. I’m glad he’s a Seahawk. Glad he’s with us.”

What needs help

Seattle’s offense was full of stops and starts, but two field goals proved to be enough. Geno Smith managed just 160 passing yards and nearly threw yet another interception in the red zone on Seattle’s first drive of the game.