Seahawks hire two assistant coaches from New Orleans

The Seahawks continued to fill out their offensive coaching staff Monday under new coordinator Klint Kubiak by hiring two coaches he knows well — quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko and offensive line coach John Benton.

All three were members of the New Orleans Saints’ coaching staff in 2024.

The Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen at midseason and are widely expected to replace him with former Prosser High and Boise State star and current Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore following the Super Bowl.

Janocko will fill a vacancy created when Charles London left for a similar role with the New York Jets.

Benton replaces Scott Huff, who a source confirmed is moving on from the Seahawks after spending one year with the team. A source confirmed both hires, which were initially reported by NFL Media.

Huff came to the Seahawks along with Ryan Grubb, who was fired as offensive coordinator following the season. Huff worked at UW since 2017 before coming to the Seahawks a year ago.

Grubb was announced as Alabama’s new offensive coordinator Sunday. It was not immediately known Monday if Huff will go to Alabama and reunite with Kalen DeBoer, but it might be an option.

Janocko, 36, was the QB coach for the Vikings in 2021 when Kubiak was the offensive coordinator there and on the staff in Minnesota along with Kubiak in 2019-20 as assistant offensive line coach and receivers coach.

Benton, 61, worked alongside Kubiak last season with the Saints. He was the offensive line coach for the Houston Texans from 2006-13 under Kubiak’s father, Gary. That was his longest stint with one team during a career in which he has been with seven NFL teams since 2003.

Most notable among his other jobs is working as offensive line coach with the San Francisco 49ers under Kyle Shanahan from 2017-20. The 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl following the 2019 season.

He left San Francisco following the 2020 season to take the title of run game coordinator with the New York Jets in 2021-22 under Robert Saleh, who was an assistant with the 49ers.

Benton was not retained following the 2022 season and did not coach in 2023 before being hired by the Saints last year.

As the Seahawks’ new O-line coach, Benton takes over what has annually been one of the most scrutinized position groups on the roster.

The Seahawks’ offensive line was graded 31st out of 32 teams this season by Pro Football Focus, and they could consider personnel changes, notably with their two guard spots and center.

He’ll be entrusted with improving the Seahawks’ run blocking after a season in which they ranked 28th in rushing yards per game at 95.7.

Under Benton’s tutelage of the offensive line, the 49ers ranked second in the NFL in rushing attempts and yards in 2019 and first in rushing touchdowns.

During his four seasons, the 49ers had the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL and finished in the top 10 each of the last three seasons.