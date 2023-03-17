Seahawks keep continuity in QB room, bring back Lock

Drew Lock signed a one-year deal Thursday to remain with the Seattle Seahawks.

 Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back the same quarterback combo from last season and addressed one of their needs on the offensive line.

Seattle reached agreement with quarterback Drew Lock and offensive lineman Evan Brown on one-year contracts Thursday. Seattle general manager John Schneider confirmed the agreements during his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM.

