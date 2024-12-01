EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Geno Smith was once considered a major part of the New York Jets’ future, a potential franchise quarterback with a big smile and an even bigger arm.

Inconsistency, struggles and a well-publicized locker room altercation eventually led to him being a disappointing piece of the team’s past.

On Sunday, Smith will face the franchise that drafted him in the second round with the 39th overall pick in 2013 out of West Virginia for the second time as an opposing starter with the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) — and first at MetLife Stadium, his first NFL home.

“It’s the biggest game of the year because it’s the next game,” insisted Smith, who beat the Jets in 2022 in Seattle. “But obviously because I was drafted there, it’s going to be a narrative that’s built.”

Smith, who also beat the Giants last year at MetLife Stadium, played for the Jets for parts of four seasons. He started his first two years, showing flashes of the playmaking ability that made him a college star.

But the quarterback’s jaw was broken by linebacker IK Enemkpali in a fight in the locker room during training camp in 2015. Ryan Fitzpatrick took over as the starter and Smith started just one more game for the Jets, finishing with 28 touchdown passes and 36 interceptions in 33 games, including 30 starts.

“I’ve always had tremendous love and respect for that organization,” said Smith, now 34. “Obviously, the team that drafted me, gave me a chance out of the gate. A lot of great people there. Some people that I was there with, a lot of those people are now gone.

“So as far as the whole revenge thing, that’s not on my mind.”

After his failed stint with the Jets, Smith’s football journey led him to the Giants for one year and the Chargers for another. In 2019, he signed with Seattle, served as Russell Wilson’s backup the next few seasons and filled in as the starter for three games in 2021. After Wilson was traded to Denver during the 2022 offseason, Smith beat out Drew Lock for the starting job.

And he thrived.

Smith won the AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year in his first season with the Seahawks, got a three-year contract and has made the Pro Bowl each of the last two years. He has thrown 62 touchdown passes over the last three seasons, establishing himself as one of the NFL’s top playmaking quarterbacks. While Smith’s 12 interceptions lead the league this year, that hasn’t diminished the respect he has earned around the league.

“Yeah, tremendous respect for Geno and what he’s done because that’s not the typical story in this league,” Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said. “Guys, when they fail or face real adversity and they don’t get it done at their initial stop, a lot of times that’s it and their career’s over with and they don’t become the players that they should’ve or could’ve become.

“He’s a guy that’s, absolutely, he’s started over in Seattle and he’s revived his career in so many ways and it’s really cool to see. A testament to the resolve that he has.”

