SEATTLE — King County prosecutors on Thursday announced they will not file charges against Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith in connection with an arrest on suspicion of DUI in January 2022.

A statement from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Smith’s blood alcohol level was .038, less than half the limit where a driver can be determined to be legally impaired. The level of THC in his blood was just over half of the level at which prosecutors can prove DUI, the statement said.