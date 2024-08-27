Seahawks sign former Wazzu WR River Cracraft

The Seahawks’ additions of receivers with home state ties didn’t stop with Cooper Kupp.

The Seahawks announced Friday they have signed former Washington State standout River Cracraft, who caught 218 passes for 2,701 yards and 20 touchdowns from 2013-16, the second-most receptions and sixth-most yards and touchdowns in school history.

The Seahawks also announced the expected signing of linebacker Josh Ross. No terms of either contract were announced or immediately available but each was likely one-year deals.

Cracraft, 30, has played in 53 games in seven NFL seasons with the Broncos, 49ers and Dolphins.

He played in eight games for the Dolphins last season with seven receptions for 64 yards and has 32 receptions for 374 yards and three touchdowns in his career.

Cracraft, from Santa Margarita, Calif., also has 17 punt returns for 80 yards and three kickoff returns for 43 yards in his NFL career.

The 6-foot, 198-pound wideout becomes the eighth receiver under contract with the Seahawks, joining Kupp — a native of Yakima and an Eastern Washington product — Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jake Bobo, Dareke Young, Cody White and John Rhys Plumlee.

Cracraft joins Kupp and Valdes-Scantling as the third addition to the team since the release of Tyler Lockett and trade of DK Metcalf to the Steelers.