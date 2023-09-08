SEATTLE — When last season began, the Los Angeles Rams were the defending Super Bowl champions with aspirations of getting back there again.

The Rams begin this season on Sunday against division foe Seattle in a far different place. They’re coming off the worst season of Sean McVay’s coaching career, a 5-12 campaign where just about everything went wrong. And their roster has been gutted due to salary cap constraints, leaving the Rams with a serious talent gap at many positions.