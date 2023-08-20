SEATTLE — Geno Smith looked sharp in his two drives, Drew Lock led Seattle to a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and the Seahawks beat the Dallas Cowboys 22-14 on Saturday night.

Seattle (2-0) gave a number of its starters on both sides of the ball a little bit of playing time in the second week of the preseason, while Dallas (0-2) left the majority of its starters on the sideline as spectators yet again.