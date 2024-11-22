Seahawks WR Smith-Njigba becoming key offensive option

SEATTLE — Over his past two games, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has started to emerge as a key offensive option.

Smith-Njigba had his first 100-yard game in Week 2 against New England with 12 catches for 117 yards, but he saved his breakout performance for Week 9 when he had seven catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns in a home loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

Smith-Njigba broke the 100-yard mark again in his next game with 10 catches for 110 yards in Seattle’s win over San Francisco.

“It was just a matter of time,” Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf said. “Jaxon is a great receiver. It was just a matter of time before he really got his opportunity to shine, and I’m glad he did it in the fashion that he did.”

The Seahawks drafted Smith-Njigba 20th overall in 2023 after his standout career at Ohio State, where he had 95 receptions and 1,606 yards in his sophomore year.

He had a decent year as a rookie, with 63 receptions for 628 yards in 17 games. But through 10 games this season, he already has 678 yards on 60 catches while sharing targets with Metcalf and veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

Lately, he has seemingly become quarterback Geno Smith’s go-to option, as he has led the team in targets each of the past two games.

“We’re always going to have stuff in the game plan where he’s the primary guy,” coach Mike Macdonald said. “You see some of the stuff that’s on time, or he’s getting the right spots. How we’re running some of the routes is able to free him up.”

Metcalf attributed a large part of Smith-Njigba’s recent success to his “nonchalant” style of play.