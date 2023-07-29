Seattle’s top draft pick Witherspoon ends holdout, signs rookie deal

Seattle Seahawks first-round NFL football draft pick Devon Witherspoon, second from left, speaks during a news conference with head coach Pete Carroll, left, and fellow first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, third from left, Friday, April 28, 2023, at the team's headquarters in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

 Lindsey Wasson

At 1:24 p.m. Friday, it could finally, officially, be said that Devon Witherspoon was a Seattle Seahawk.

After signing his four-year rookie deal a few hours earlier, Witherspoon took the field Friday afternoon for his first training-camp practice with the Seahawks, and also his first in front of fans.