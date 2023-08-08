Separate paths, similar results

When Cheyenne Hudson encounters trouble on the bowling lanes, her first impulse is to check her own Ps and Qs, as opposed to fretting over the RPM’s she’s getting from her bowling ball.
Maybe that’s because she’s fairly new to serious bowling. But it’s hard to argue with her success.
Hudson, 37, a former volleyball and girls’ basketball standout for Grangeville High School, began embracing the intricacies of bowling two years ago and, in her first try, won the 2022-23 women’s bowler of the year award in the Lewiston-Clarkston-Orofino Bowling Association.
Mark Berreth, 63, a bowling vet who in some ways took an opposite approach, captured his third consecutive LCO men’s title, averaging 227 in one of his five leagues and running away from second-place Keith Wilponen the second half of the season.
Hudson has been bowling since age 11, mostly at eight-lane Camas Lanes in Grangeville. But she began taking the game more seriously in recent years, pecially since moving to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley a year ago after landing a job teaching seventh-grade geography at Jenifer Middle School in Lewiston.
The move prompted a change of routine in the fall. Hudson had spent more than a decade coaching high school volleyball, most recently at Kamiah. But there were no coaching vacancies at Jenifer. So Hudson began expanding her exploits on the bowling lanes, joining two leagues at Lancer Lanes in Clarkston and two in Grangeville. Her game blossomed.
The right-hander averaged 208 in one of her Lancer leagues and, overall, 198 for the four leagues. Posting a high game of 279 and a high series of 704, she outscored second-place Janevea Santos 488-310 in the LCO scoring system, despite her two Grangeville leagues not counting in the competition.
Hudson has received good coaching over the years, starting from then-Camas Lanes owners Doug and Brenda McRoberts and more recently from Louie Serrano, a bowling stalwart who moved from California to Grangeville a few years ago.
But Hudson is merely inching her way into the technical aspects of the sport, which often include a preoccupation with high-tech bowling balls with finely tuned responses to oil conditions. She does have three usable balls but, much to Serrano’s chagrin, she’s not quick to switch them out.
“I know it’s way more advanced than where I am,” she said of the world of super-serious bowling. “I’m more about controlling me, I guess you could say. People will change balls or do whatever. I adjust me, way before I adjust a ball or switch a ball for different conditions. I’m pretty stubborn that way. Louie makes fun of me. He thinks I should change balls more often, or sooner.”
Berreth, too, likes to stick with a ball that’s working. But for the second season in a row, his game took off after he began using a ball borrowed — and later, paid for — from his friend Rodney Bonner.
“He said, ‘I’ve only two bowled two games with this, but I think it might work for you,’” Berreth recalled.
He redrilled the thumb hole and, in consecutive weeks, rolled sets of 792, 793 and 798. That spurred his getaway from Wilponen, who ended up getting outscored 759-568 in the LCO system.
It was a season of high achievement for Berreth, a right-hander from Lenore who threw the first 800 series in the history of Riverside Lanes of Orofino — the tally was 800 on the nose — and along the way was inducted into the LCO Hall of Fame. He also fired his 13th career 300 game, at Lancer in March. He spread the wealth in the process, bowling two leagues at Lancer, two at Orchard Lanes in Lewiston and one at Riverside.
“One of these days,” he said, “one of these young guys will come up and kick me out (of the top spot in the LCO). I thought it was going to happen this year. It was pretty neck-and-neck until the end of January. Then I started to pull away.”