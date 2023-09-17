Shedeur Sanders sparks Colorado to 2OT win over Colorado State

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) looks to pass the ball during the first half of a game against Colorado State on Saturday in Boulder, Colo.

 Associated Pres

BOULDER, Colo. — Shedeur Sanders threw a TD pass to Michael Harrison in the second overtime after leading a 98-yard drive to tie the game with 36 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and No. 18 Colorado rallied to beat Colorado State 43-35 early Sunday in front of a full house packed with celebrities.

Sanders connected with Harrison for an 18-yard score and then found an open Xavier Weaver on the 2-point conversion. The Colorado defense took it from there, with Trevor Woods intercepting Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi’s pass on fourth-and-23 to end the game at nearly 12:30 a.m. local time.