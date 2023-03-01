Holm

Lewis-Clark State forward Maddie Holm, left, had 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks Tuesday against Eastern Oregon.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

La GRANDE, Ore. — While it sure would have been nice for the 10th-ranked Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team to win the Cascade Conference tournament, the saving grace is the Warriors already had their bid to the NAIA tournament locked up before Tuesday’s title game.

LCSC had one of its worst shooting efforts of the season as No. 12 Eastern Oregon took advantage and rolled to a 75-59 victory in the conference tourney championship game at Quinn Coliseum.

