Should M’s brace for slumps from Rodriguez, Kirby?

The hope is Seattle center fielder Julio Rodriguez is as good in his second year as he was in his rookie season.

 Associated Press

Two Mariners. Two sensational rookie seasons. Two backs carrying massive expectations.

The first is center fielder Julio Rodriguez, the dynamite Dominican who captured American League rookie of the year honors last year at 21 years old. There’s “talented” and then there’s “generationally talented,” and there are signs Rodriguez is closer to the latter. The Mariners wouldn’t have signed him to a contract that could pay him more than $400 million if they didn’t think so.