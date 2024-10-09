Skinner surpasses 111 goals and counting for Clarkston

Rebecca Skinner knew that her kick that sent the ball to the back of the net in the 75th minute of Clarkston’s 5-1 win over North Central of Spokane in September would be her 100th career high school goal.

“I knew I had one more to go to get there,” Skinner said. “So I knew in that moment, I was like, ‘This is it. It goes in that’s 100,’ and I had a little bit of celebration after that, but it was really surreal. It was fun.”

Skinner, a Clarkston High School senior and 2025 Washington State women’s soccer commit, said she was not aware of how close she was to 100 until she saw in the Lewiston Tribune that she was five away.

Skinner’s path to 100 goals (and counting) accelerated when she scored 37 goals her junior year to break Clarkston’s school record and sit at 84 goals after three years. A four-year starter, she led the Bantams to the state tournament last season in coach Mackenzie Murdoch’s first year at the helm.

As of Tuesday, Skinner has 111 goals as a Bantam and 27 in her senior season with six regular season games remaining, plus possible postseason play.

“Becca (Skinner) was the player she was far before I came along,” Murdoch said. “I’m honored to just be a part of what she’s doing, and I’m excited to go watch her at WSU and hopefully professional one day.”

Skinner said her success would not be possible without her teammates making plays.

“A lot of my goals are coming off their success and their plays,” Skinner said. “So very thankful for my team.”

Around her freshman year of high school, Skinner joined the Spokane Sounders, a Girls Academy League soccer team that travels across the Pacific Northwest and the country.

She began receiving college offers as soon as she was allowed her junior year per NCAA rules. Growing up 50 minutes from Pullman, Skinner had attended WSU soccer matches since she was a child and strongly considered the program with a track record of producing professional players and competing and winning against the best.

WSU has produced nine National Women’s Soccer League players over the past nine years, including the U.S. Women’s National Team’s Trinity Rodman (although she did not play a game at WSU because of the pandemic) and 2022 NWSL Champion Morgan Weaver. The Cougs reached college soccer’s final four, “The College Cup,” in 2019.

Skinner took several visits to Pullman as part of her recruiting process and got to know the Cougar student-athletes and the reasons they chose Wazzu.

“They know you’re there to compete,” Skinner said. “They’re there to win. They’re there to improve. And they know it. They want that. So I mean, (I’m) going into that ready to give everything with them ... to help that team achieve great things.”

Skinner has known that soccer was her thing for at least a decade.

“I’ve put everything into soccer, and I see myself going very, very far,” she said. “So I know this is a place I want to be. On the field, it’s my space. It’s my time to let go and shine. (I) definitely want to take it to the highest level possible.”

Skinner played high school soccer with her older sister, who was a senior when she was a freshman. When her sister graduated, Skinner needed a club team to join. With no options in the valley or on the Palouse for her level, Skinner joined the Spokane Sounders, which required two practices a week in Spokane plus the games in Spokane or around the region on the weekend.

The Spokane Sounders gave Skinner the chance to compete against the best players in the region and some of the best from around the country.