Smash Bash derby marks 35th year

Cars round a tire in the figure eight races at the Smash Bash Demolition Derby on Saturday.

 August Frank/Tribune

EC Enterprises founder Eric Christiansen recently realized that his motorsports venture and its banner Smash Bash Demolition Derby are in their 35th year.

“It’s got to be one of the longest traditions in the valley, probably,” said Christiansen, who is preparing to host the event at 6 p.m. today at EC Enterprises Motorsports Park on Albright Grade.