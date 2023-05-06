Smash Bash derby marks 35th year

EC Enterprises founder Eric Christiansen recently realized that his motorsports venture and its banner Smash Bash Demolition Derby are in their 35th year.
“It’s got to be one of the longest traditions in the valley, probably,” said Christiansen, who is preparing to host the event at 6 p.m. today at EC Enterprises Motorsports Park on Albright Grade.
This will mark roughly two years since the inaugural derby at the park’s Freedom Northwest Arena — EC Enterprises having gone through venues including the Lewiston Roundup Grounds and a site in Potlatch before settling at its current location. The May 2021 Smash Bash derby caused a historic traffic bottleneck on the northern end of Lewiston, but subsequent events have run smoothly with adjusted parking policies.
Notable expected returners this year include defending full-sized car demolition champion Trevyn Colvin — who won last year with a dramatic finish as he and Chris Cook managed to bend both their vehicles up at a 30-degree angle — multiple members of the noted Ackerman family, and “16 or 17 vehicles” representing the “Outlaw derby team” founded by area derby patriarchs Nick and Mitchell Spring.
“They’re coming in full force,” Christiansen said of the Springs. He also anticipates out-of-town competition adding variety to the evening.
This will be a familiar program — an “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it type of deal,” in Christiansen’s words. However, EC Enterprises looks forward to holding a novel event next month in its “Horsepower vs. horse power” program, pitting live horses against motorcycles in navigating courses on the Freedom Northwest Arena turf.
The gates open at 3:30 p.m. today, with a “meet-and-greet” between drivers and the public beginning around 4:30. The evening’s action will start at 6 p.m. with figure-8 racing around two large tires positioned on opposite sides of the dirt-laden arena before it gets into proper demolition events, going through classes of competition like compact car, full-sized car and full-sized truck.
A $12,000 purse worth of total prize money will be distributed between the events. Tickets cost $17, and there is a $5 cash-only parking fee.
