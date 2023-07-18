Smith breaks down new-look WSU men’s hoops

Washington State junior guard Jabe Mullins is guarded by Prairie View A&M Jeremiah Gambrell during a Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series game last season at William J. Nicks Bulding in Prairie View, Texas.

 WSU Athletics

PULLMAN — Washington State men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith has spent the past month evaluating his rebuilt roster — “seeing where our strengths are,” he said.

The Cougars reassembled last month for a stretch of offseason training sessions.

