Snyder’s future hot topic at NFL owners meetings

Jeff Miller, NFL Executive Vice President, Communications, Public Affairs and Policy, speaks during a news conference at the NFL football meetings, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

 AP Matt York

PHOENIX — Dan Snyder’s future in the NFL as owner of the Washington Commanders remains in standby mode while his peers gathered at a posh resort for the league’s annual meetings and waited for news on the potential sale of the team.

A discussion on Snyder isn’t on the formal agenda this week, three people familiar with those details told The Associated Press on Monday. Still, Snyder was a hot topic of conversation despite his absence and even while quarterback Lamar Jackson’s trade request dominated headlines.