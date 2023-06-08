SAN DIEGO — Juan Soto had a career-high five hits with four RBIs, Gary Sánchez hit his fourth home in nine games since joining the Padres and San Diego routed the Seattle Mariners 10-3 on Wednesday.

“It was amazing and I couldn’t believe it,” Soto said. “But the most important thing is to get the win. I’m just grinding and I keep going hard.”

Tags

Recommended for you