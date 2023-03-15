Source: Reed returning to Seahawks on 2-year deal

Jarran Reed will be returning to the Seahawks after agreeing to a two-year, almost $11 million deal.

 Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. — Two days into free agency and all the focus for the Seattle Seahawks has been on the defensive line.

Seattle brought back a familiar face Tuesday agreeing to a two-year deal with defensive tackle Jarran Reed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.