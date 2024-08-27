Sections
SportsJanuary 28, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

January 28, 2017 — Serena Williams won her record 23rd Grand Slam singles title with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over her older sister Venus in the Australian Open final.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Coeur d'Alene at Lewiston, 7 p.m.

Clarkston at East Valley, 7 p.m.

Moscow at Sandpoint, 7 p.m.

Colton at Deary, 7 p.m.

Wilbur-Creston at Garfield-Palouse, 7:30 p.m.

Genesee at Highland, 7:30 p.m.

Nezperce at Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie at Kamiah, 6 p.m.

Troy at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.

Logos at Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.

Moscow JV at Orofino, 5:30 p.m.

Pomeroy at SJEL, 7:30 p.m.

Pullman Christian at Christian Heritage, 5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lewiston at Moscow, 7 p.m.

Clarkston at East Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Clearwater Valley at Orofino, 6 p.m.

Colton at Deary, 8:30 p.m.

Wilbur-Creston at Garfield-Palouse, 6 p.m.

Genesee at Highland, 6 p.m.

Troy at Kendrick, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Asotin at LRS, 6 p.m.

Colfax at Freeman, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College basketball — Cougar Basketball Hour (WSU Coach's Show), 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1), KCLX-AM (1450); Idaho Vandals Coach's Show, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

High school boys basketball — Coeur d'Alene at Lewiston, 7 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Clarkston at East Valley, 7 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7); Moscow at Sandpoint, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

High school girls basketball — Clarkston at East Valley, 5:30 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7); Lewiston at Moscow, 7 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

NHL — Anaheim at Seattle, 7 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Men's college basketball — St. John’s at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Kentucky at Tennessee, 4 p.m., ESPN; Toledo at Ohio, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Providence at Seton Hall, 4 p.m., PEACOCK; VCU at Saint Louis, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Minnesota at Michigan St., 5 p.m., PEACOCK; Marquette at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS1; North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPN; Baylor at BYU, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Cincinnati at Utah, 7 p.m., CBSSN; San Jose St. at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m., FS1; Oregon St. at Gonzaga, 8 p.m., ESPN2

College football — Reese’s Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., 9 a.m., NFLN

NBA — L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Milwaukee at Portland, 7 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

Men's soccer — Serie A: AC Milan at Fiorentina, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN

Tennis — Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA, Singapore-WTA Early Rounds, 10 p.m., TENNIS; Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA, Singapore-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., (Wednesday), TENNIS

