Sports log

On this day ...
January 28, 2017 — Serena Williams won her record 23rd Grand Slam singles title with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over her older sister Venus in the Australian Open final.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Coeur d'Alene at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Clarkston at East Valley, 7 p.m.
Moscow at Sandpoint, 7 p.m.
Colton at Deary, 7 p.m.
Wilbur-Creston at Garfield-Palouse, 7:30 p.m.
Genesee at Highland, 7:30 p.m.
Nezperce at Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Troy at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Logos at Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.
Moscow JV at Orofino, 5:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at SJEL, 7:30 p.m.
Pullman Christian at Christian Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Clarkston at East Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Orofino, 6 p.m.
Colton at Deary, 8:30 p.m.
Wilbur-Creston at Garfield-Palouse, 6 p.m.
Genesee at Highland, 6 p.m.
Troy at Kendrick, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Asotin at LRS, 6 p.m.
Colfax at Freeman, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College basketball — Cougar Basketball Hour (WSU Coach's Show), 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1), KCLX-AM (1450); Idaho Vandals Coach's Show, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
High school boys basketball — Coeur d'Alene at Lewiston, 7 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Clarkston at East Valley, 7 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7); Moscow at Sandpoint, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
High school girls basketball — Clarkston at East Valley, 5:30 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7); Lewiston at Moscow, 7 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
NHL — Anaheim at Seattle, 7 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5)
SPORTS ON TV
Men's college basketball — St. John’s at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Kentucky at Tennessee, 4 p.m., ESPN; Toledo at Ohio, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Providence at Seton Hall, 4 p.m., PEACOCK; VCU at Saint Louis, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Minnesota at Michigan St., 5 p.m., PEACOCK; Marquette at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS1; North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPN; Baylor at BYU, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Cincinnati at Utah, 7 p.m., CBSSN; San Jose St. at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m., FS1; Oregon St. at Gonzaga, 8 p.m., ESPN2
College football — Reese’s Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., 9 a.m., NFLN
NBA — L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Milwaukee at Portland, 7 p.m., TNT/TRUTV
Men's soccer — Serie A: AC Milan at Fiorentina, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN
Tennis — Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA, Singapore-WTA Early Rounds, 10 p.m., TENNIS; Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA, Singapore-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., (Wednesday), TENNIS