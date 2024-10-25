Sections
SportsOctober 26, 2024

Sports log

On this day ...

October 26, 1990 — Wayne Gretzky became the NHL’s first player to reach the 2,000-point plateau when he helped set up a goal by Tomas Sandstrom at 14:32 of the first period in the Los Angeles Kings’ game at Winnipeg.

Today

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Lewis-Clark State at Dean White Invitational in Crete, Neb., all day

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Eastern Washington at Idaho, 6 p.m.

Washington State at San Diego State, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE ROWING

Washington State at Head of the American in Gold River, Calif., all day

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Northern Colorado at Idaho, 1 p.m.

Gonzaga at Washington State, noon

Warner Pacific at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Timberline at Lewis County, 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Lewiston at Lakeland, 5A district tournament, championship if-necessary match, 6 p.m.

Orofino vs. Nampa Christian, 3A state play-in game at Grangeville, 1 p.m.

St. John Bosco vs. Coeur du Christ, 1A state play-in game at Coeur d’Alene High School, 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Lewiston vs. Middleton, 5A state tournament, third-place match, Hillcrest High School, Ammon, 11 a.m. Pacific

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Moscow vs. Century, 5A state tournament, consolation championship, Bonneville High School, Idaho Falls, 9 a.m. Pacific

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Clarkston, Pullman at 2A GSL District Championships, Beachview Park, Clarkston, noon

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — World Series: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, Game 2, 5:05 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

College football — Eastern Washington at Idaho, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5), KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230), KLER-AM (1300); Washington State at San Diego State, 7:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3 and 103.9), KCLX-AM (1450)

NHL — Carolina at Seattle, 7 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Women’s Australian rules football — AFL: Richmond at Essendon, 2 a.m., FS2; AFL: Carlton at Collingwood, 9 p.m., FS2; AFL: Sydney at Brisbane, 11 p.m., FS2

Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix Sprint, Buriram, Thailand, 7:30 a.m., TRUTV; NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Race at Homestead-Miami, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., 9 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., 1 p.m., The CW

College football — Notre Dame at Navy, 9 a.m., ABC; Buffalo at Ohio, 9 a.m., CBSSN; North Carolina at Virginia, 9 a.m., The CW; Oklahoma at Mississippi, 9 a.m., ESPN; Tulane at North Texas, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Nebraska at Ohio St., 9 a.m., FOX; Missouri at Alabama, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Illinois at Oregon, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Rice at UConn, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; BYU at UCF, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Texas Tech at TCU, 12:30 p.m., FOX; Maryland at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Oregon St. at California, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Utah St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Florida St. at Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN; West Virginia at Arizona, 4 p.m., FS1; LSU at Texas A&M, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Penn St. at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m., NBC; Kansas at Kansas St., 5 p.m., ESPN2; San Jose St. at Fresno St., 5 p.m., TRUTV; Eastern Washington at Idaho, 6 p.m., ESPN+/SWX; Cincinnati at Colorado, 7:15 p.m., ESPN; Washington St. at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

Women’s college volleyball — Wisconsin at Purdue, 12:30 p.m., NBC

Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter, Apalachicola, Fla., 5 a.m., FS1

Golf — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Third Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea, 7 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, Second Round, Pleasant Valley Country Club, Little Rock, Ark., noon, GOLF; LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship: Third Round, TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 3:30 p.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Final Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Tiba, Japan, 8 p.m., GOLF

Harness racing — Breeders Crown: Night 2, Meadowlands Racing, East Rutherford, N.J., 4:30 p.m., FS2

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m. FS1; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m., FS2

MLB — World Series: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, Game 2, 5:05 p.m., FOX

Men’s soccer — Serie A: Lecce at Napoli, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Aston Villa, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Fulham at Everton, 9:30 a.m., NBC

Tennis — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Semifinals, 6 a.m., TENNIS; Tokyo-WTA Final, 8 p.m., TENNIS

Sunday

COLLEGE SOCCER

Idaho at Northern Colorado, noon

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Kansas City at Las Vegas, 1:25 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Buffalo at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix, Buriram, Thailand, 7:30 a.m., TRUTV; Formula 1: The Mexico Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, 11:30 a.m., ABC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Straight Talk Wireless 400, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., 11:30 a.m., NBC

Beach volleyball — AVP: Week 7, Anaheim, Calif., 1 p.m., CBSSN

Bowling — Regional Coverage: PBA: Go Bowling Elite League Strike Derby, Portland, Maine, 11:30 a.m., FOX

Women’s college volleyball — Louisville at SMU, 10 a.m., ESPN; Kansas St. at Iowa St., 10 a.m., ESPN2;

Figure skating — ISU: Grand Prix of Canada 2024, Halifax, Nova Scotia, 9 a.m., NBC

Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter, Apalachicola, Fla., 5 a.m., FS1

Golf — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Final Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea, 6:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, Final Round, Pleasant Valley Country Club, Little Rock, Ark., noon, GOLF; LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship: Final Round, TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 3:30 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 p.m., FS1

NFL — Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., CBS; Buffalo at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., FOX; Chicago at Washington, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Dallas at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Newcastle United at Chelsea, 7 a.m., USA; CPL Playoffs: York United at Atletico Ottawa, Quarterfinal, 10 a.m., FS2; MLS Cup Eastern Conference First Round: Charlotte FC at Orlando City SC, Game 1, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Juárez, 5 p.m., FS2; MLS Cup Western Conference First Round: Vancouver at LAFC, Game 1, 6:30 p.m., FS1;

Women’s soccer — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain vs. Ecuador, Quarterfinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 12:15 p.m., FS2; International Friendly: U.S. vs. Iceland, Nashville, Tenn., 2:30 p.m,. TNT/TRUTV

Tennis — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Finals, 6 a.m., TENNIS; Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA, Jiujiang-WTA Early Rounds, 9 p.m., TENNIS; Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA, Jiujiang-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., (Sunday), TENNIS

