Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsOctober 27, 2024

Sports log

On this day ...

October 27, 1984 — Washington State’s Rueben Mayes set an NCAA record with 357 yards rushing, 197 in the first half, and scored three touchdowns in a 50-41 victory over Oregon.

Today

COLLEGE SOCCER

Idaho at Northern Colorado, noon

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Kansas City at Las Vegas, 1:25 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Buffalo at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix, Buriram, Thailand, 7:30 a.m., TRUTV; Formula 1: The Mexico Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, 11:30 a.m., ABC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Straight Talk Wireless 400, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., 11:30 a.m., NBC

Beach volleyball — AVP: Week 7, Anaheim, Calif., 1 p.m., CBSSN

Bowling — Regional Coverage: PBA: Go Bowling Elite League Strike Derby, Portland, Maine, 11:30 a.m., FOX

Women’s college volleyball — Louisville at SMU, 10 a.m., ESPN; Kansas St. at Iowa St., 10 a.m., ESPN2

Figure skating — ISU: Grand Prix of Canada 2024, Halifax, Nova Scotia, 9 a.m., NBC

Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter, Apalachicola, Fla., 5 a.m., FS1

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Golf — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Final Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea, 6:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, Final Round, Pleasant Valley Country Club, Little Rock, Ark., noon, GOLF; LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship: Final Round, TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 3:30 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 p.m., FS1

NFL — Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., CBS; Buffalo at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., FOX; Chicago at Washington, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Dallas at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Newcastle United at Chelsea, 7 a.m., USA; CPL Playoffs: York United at Atletico Ottawa, Quarterfinal, 10 a.m., FS2; MLS Cup Eastern Conference First Round: Charlotte FC at Orlando City SC, Game 1, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Juárez, 5 p.m., FS2; MLS Cup Western Conference First Round: Vancouver at LAFC, Game 1, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Women’s soccer — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain vs. Ecuador, Quarterfinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 12:15 p.m., FS2; International Friendly: U.S. vs. Iceland, Nashville, Tenn., 2:30 p.m,. TNT/TRUTV

Tennis — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Finals, 6 a.m., TENNIS; Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA, Jiujiang-WTA Early Rounds, 9 p.m., TENNIS; Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA, Jiujiang-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., (Sunday), TENNIS

Monday

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Lewis-Clark State at Tall Timber Invitational in Eugene, Ore., all day

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — World Series: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, Game 3, 5:05 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

College golf — The East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, noon, GOLF

MLB — World Series: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, Game 3, 5:05 p.m., FOX

NFL — N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh, 5:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

Advertisement
Related
SportsOct. 29
COMMENTARY: Wazzu ‘reverse Coug’d it’ as it has done all yea...
SportsOct. 29
Freeman and Buehler lead Dodgers past Yankees for 3-0 advant...
SportsOct. 29
Steelers hold off the Giants
SportsOct. 29
AREA ROUNDUP: Vikings earn five-set volleyball victory over ...
Related
COMMENTARY: Idaho hit the bye week at the perfect time
SportsOct. 29
COMMENTARY: Idaho hit the bye week at the perfect time
Seahawks' measuring-stick game doesn't go as they wanted vs. Bills
SportsOct. 28
Seahawks' measuring-stick game doesn't go as they wanted vs. Bills
Jack is Back: Vandals beat rival EWU in Layne’s return at QB
SportsOct. 27
Jack is Back: Vandals beat rival EWU in Layne’s return at QB
Comeback Cougs strike again in win over SDSU
SportsOct. 27
Comeback Cougs strike again in win over SDSU
Who’s playing where? A cheat sheet on college sports realignment
SportsOct. 27
Who’s playing where? A cheat sheet on college sports realignment
Clarkston playoff-bound after getting rivalry win in Pullman
SportsOct. 26
Clarkston playoff-bound after getting rivalry win in Pullman
Vandals ready to defend ‘Che-Scow Cup’
SportsOct. 26
Vandals ready to defend ‘Che-Scow Cup’
Cougars visit sunny San Diego with lofty goals
SportsOct. 26
Cougars visit sunny San Diego with lofty goals
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy