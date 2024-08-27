Sports log

On this day ...

October 27, 1984 — Washington State’s Rueben Mayes set an NCAA record with 357 yards rushing, 197 in the first half, and scored three touchdowns in a 50-41 victory over Oregon.

Today

COLLEGE SOCCER

Idaho at Northern Colorado, noon

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Kansas City at Las Vegas, 1:25 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Buffalo at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix, Buriram, Thailand, 7:30 a.m., TRUTV; Formula 1: The Mexico Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, 11:30 a.m., ABC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Straight Talk Wireless 400, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., 11:30 a.m., NBC

Beach volleyball — AVP: Week 7, Anaheim, Calif., 1 p.m., CBSSN

Bowling — Regional Coverage: PBA: Go Bowling Elite League Strike Derby, Portland, Maine, 11:30 a.m., FOX

Women’s college volleyball — Louisville at SMU, 10 a.m., ESPN; Kansas St. at Iowa St., 10 a.m., ESPN2

Figure skating — ISU: Grand Prix of Canada 2024, Halifax, Nova Scotia, 9 a.m., NBC

Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter, Apalachicola, Fla., 5 a.m., FS1