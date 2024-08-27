Sports log

On this day ...
October 27, 1984 — Washington State’s Rueben Mayes set an NCAA record with 357 yards rushing, 197 in the first half, and scored three touchdowns in a 50-41 victory over Oregon.
Today
COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho at Northern Colorado, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Kansas City at Las Vegas, 1:25 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Buffalo at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix, Buriram, Thailand, 7:30 a.m., TRUTV; Formula 1: The Mexico Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, 11:30 a.m., ABC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Straight Talk Wireless 400, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., 11:30 a.m., NBC
Beach volleyball — AVP: Week 7, Anaheim, Calif., 1 p.m., CBSSN
Bowling — Regional Coverage: PBA: Go Bowling Elite League Strike Derby, Portland, Maine, 11:30 a.m., FOX
Women’s college volleyball — Louisville at SMU, 10 a.m., ESPN; Kansas St. at Iowa St., 10 a.m., ESPN2
Figure skating — ISU: Grand Prix of Canada 2024, Halifax, Nova Scotia, 9 a.m., NBC
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter, Apalachicola, Fla., 5 a.m., FS1
Golf — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Final Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea, 6:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, Final Round, Pleasant Valley Country Club, Little Rock, Ark., noon, GOLF; LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship: Final Round, TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 3:30 p.m., GOLF
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 p.m., FS1
NFL — Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., CBS; Buffalo at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., FOX; Chicago at Washington, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Dallas at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Newcastle United at Chelsea, 7 a.m., USA; CPL Playoffs: York United at Atletico Ottawa, Quarterfinal, 10 a.m., FS2; MLS Cup Eastern Conference First Round: Charlotte FC at Orlando City SC, Game 1, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Juárez, 5 p.m., FS2; MLS Cup Western Conference First Round: Vancouver at LAFC, Game 1, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s soccer — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain vs. Ecuador, Quarterfinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 12:15 p.m., FS2; International Friendly: U.S. vs. Iceland, Nashville, Tenn., 2:30 p.m,. TNT/TRUTV
Tennis — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Finals, 6 a.m., TENNIS; Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA, Jiujiang-WTA Early Rounds, 9 p.m., TENNIS; Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA, Jiujiang-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., (Sunday), TENNIS
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at Tall Timber Invitational in Eugene, Ore., all day
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — World Series: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, Game 3, 5:05 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
College golf — The East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, noon, GOLF
MLB — World Series: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, Game 3, 5:05 p.m., FOX
NFL — N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh, 5:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN/ESPN2