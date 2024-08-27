Sections
SportsOctober 30, 2024

Sports log

On this day ...

October 30, 1977 — Walter Payton of the Chicago Bears rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-0 triumph over the Green Bay Packers.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Clarkston at Rogers, 7 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — World Series: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, Game 5, 5:05 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

College football — Jacksonville St. at Liberty, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Kennesaw St. at W. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

College golf — The East Lake Cup: Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, noon, GOLF

Golf — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, First Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan, 8 p.m., GOLF; Asian Tour: The BNI Indonesian Masters, First Round, Royale Jakarta Golf Club, East Jakarta, Indonesia, 11 p.m., GOLF

MLB — World Series: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, Game 5, 5:05 p.m., FOX

NBA — Boston at Indiana, 4:10 p.m., ESPN; San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 6:35 p.m., ESPN

NHL — Vegas at Los Angeles, 7 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

Men’s soccer — EFL Carabao Cup: Leicester City at Manchester United, Round of 16, 1 p.m., CBSSN

Women’s soccer — FIFA U-17 World Cup: U.S. vs. Korea, Semifinal, Santiago De Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic, 4 p.m., FS2; International Friendly: U.S. vs. Argentina, Louisville, Ky., 4 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

Tennis — Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA, Jiujiang-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA Early Rounds, 11 p.m., TENNIS; Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS

