Sports log

On this day ...
november 1, 1938 — George Woolf, riding for regular jockey Red Pollard, led Seabiscuit to a four-length victory over the heavily favored U.S. Triple Crown champion, War Admiral, in the Pimlico Special match race at Baltimore. A crowd of 40,000 spectators turned out for the winner-take-all match race with a purse of $15,000.
Today
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Idaho at Big Sky Championships
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at George Fox Tournament
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho, Washington State at Oregon Hidden Dual
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
LC State at Eastern Oregon, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lewiston at Twin Falls, 5A state tournament, 6 p.m. Pacific
American Falls at Moscow, 4A state tournament, 7 p.m.
North Central at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Pullman at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Kendrick vs. Potlatch, 2A state tournament, Lewiston High School, 7 p.m.
Grace at Prairie, 2A state tournament, 6 p.m.
Cascade at Deary, 1A state tournament, 5 p.m.
Colfax at Liberty, 7 p.m.
DeSales at Garfield-Palouse, crossover game, 7 p.m.
Pomeroy at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Grangeville vs. Firth at 3A state tournament, Memorial Gym, Moscow, 11 a.m.
Prairie vs. Liberty Charter at 2A state tournament, Jerome High School, 8 a.m.
Troy vs. Oakley at 2A state tournament, Jerome High School, 2:30 p.m.
St. John Bosco vs. Genesee at 1A state tournament, Twin Falls High School, 10 a.m.
Pullman Christian vs. Kootenai at Mountain Christian League Tournament, 11 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman Christian vs. Christian Center School at Mountain Christian League Tournament, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Asotin, Colfax, Colton, Garfield-Palouse, Pomeroy at 1B/2B NEA Regional meet at Colfax Golf Club, 11 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school football — Lewiston at Twin Falls, 5A state tournament, 6 p.m. Pacific, KVTY-FM (105.1); American Falls at Moscow, 4A state tournament, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); North Central at Clarkston, 7 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7); Pullman at Riverside, 7 p.m., KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7); Colfax at Liberty, 7 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Women’s Australian rules football — AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne, 7 p.m., FS2; AFL: Gold Coast at North Melbourne, 11 p.m., FS2; AFL: Essendon at Carlton, 1 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., 10:30 a.m., FS2; Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, 11:25 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 200, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., 3 p.m., FS1
College football — Georgia St. at UConn, 4 p.m., CBSSN; South Florida at FAU, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; San Diego St. at Boise St., 5 p.m., FS1
Golf — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Second Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain, 4 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Third Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan, 8:30 p.m., GOLF; Asian Tour: The BNI Indonesian Masters, Third Round, Royale Jakarta Golf Club, East Jakarta, Indonesia, 11:30 p.m., GOLF
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2; Breeders’ Cup 2024: World Championships, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, Calif., 1 p.m., USA
NBA — Orlando at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., ESPN; Denver at Minnesota, 6:35 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — English League Championship: West Brom at Luton Town, 12:55 p.m., CBSSN
Tennis — Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Quarterfinals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA Quarterfinals, 11 a.m., TENNIS; Hong Kong-WTA Quarterfinals, 11 p.m., TENNIS