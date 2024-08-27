Sports log

On this day ...
November 2, 1990 — The Golden State Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets 162-158 at McNichols Arena. The 320 points set an NBA record for the most points scored by two teams in a non-overtime game.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Haskell Indian Nations at LC State, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Haskell Indian Nations at LC State, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Washington State at WCC Championships
COLLEGE SOCCER
Washington State at San Francisco, 6 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at George Fox Tournament
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho, Washington State at Oregon Hidden Dual
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING
Idaho at Northern Arizona, 10:30 a.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho at Portland State, 5 p.m.
LC State at College of Idaho, 3 p.m.
Washington State at Pepperdine, noon
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Glenns Ferry at Kamiah, 2A state tournament, 1 p.m.
Asotin at Northwest Christian School, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Troy vs. Butte County, at 2A state tournament, Jerome High School, 10 a.m. Pacific
Genesee vs. Rockland, at 1A state tournament, Twin Falls High School, 8 a.m., Pacific
Pullman Christian vs. Spokane Classical Christian, at Mountain Christian League Tournament, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman Christian at Mountain Christian League Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
2A-6A Idaho state meet, Eagle Island State Park, Eagle, all day
Pullman, Clarkston at district championship meet, Apple Ridge XC Course, Yakima, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — Florida at Georgia, 12:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Kentucky at Tennessee, 4:45 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
NHL — Seattle at Ottawa, 4 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)
SPORTS ON TV
Women’s Australian rules football — AFL: Brisbane at St. Kilda, 7 p.m, FS2; AFL: Hawthorn at at Richmond, 9 p.m., FS2; AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Port Adelaide, 11 p.m., FS2;
Auto racing — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2; FIM MotoGP: The Malaysian Grand Prix Sprint, Selangor, Malaysia, 11 a.m., TRUTV; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Martinsville, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., 1 p.m., The CW
College football — Duke at Miami, 9 a.m., ABC; Air Force at Army, 9 a.m., CBS; Buffalo at Akron, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Virginia Tech at Syracuse, 9 a.m., The CW; Mississippi at Arkansas, 9 a.m., ESPN; Memphis at UTSA, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Ohio St. at Penn St., 9 a.m. FOX; Minnesota at Illinois, 9 a.m., FS1; Florida vs. Georgia, Jacksonville, Fla., 12:30 p.m., ABC; Oregon at Michigan, 12:30 p.m., CBS; MTSU at UTEP, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Texas Tech at Iowa St., 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Kansas St. at Houston, 12:30 p.m., FOX; Arizona at UCF, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Indiana at Michigan St., 12:30 p.m., PEACOCK; Navy at Rice, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Wyoming at New Mexico, 1 p.m., TRUTV; Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m., FOX; Texas A&M at South Carolina, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Louisville at Clemson, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Wisconsin at Iowa, 4:30 p.m., NBC; Colorado St. at Nevada, 5 p.m., CBSSN; TCU at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Third Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain, 4 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Final Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan, 8 p.m., GOLF; Asian Tour: The BNI Indonesian Masters, Final Round, Royale Jakarta Golf Club, East Jakarta, Indonesia, 11 p.m., GOLF
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 8 a.m., FS2; Breeders’ Cup 2024: World Championships, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, Calif., 11 a.m., USA; Breeders’ Cup 2024: World Championships, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, Calif., 12:30 p.m., NBC; Breeders’ Cup 2024: World Championships, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, Calif., 3 p.m., USA
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United, 5:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Lecce at Bologna, 7 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Everton at Southampton, 8 a.m., USA; Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton, 10:30 a.m., NBC
Tennis — WTA Finals Round Robin; Paris-ATP Semifinals, 5:30 a.m., TENNIS; Merida-WTA Semifinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS
Sunday
COLLEGE ROWING
Idaho at Head of the Lake in Seattle, Wash.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at George Fox Tournament
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho, Washington State at Oregon Hidden Dual
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Miami at Buffalo, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Chicago at Arizona, 1:05 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 a.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)
NHL — Seattle at Boston, 2 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysian Grand Prix, Selangor, Malaysia, 7:30 a.m., TRUTV; Formula 1: The Lenovo Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: The XFINITY 500, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., 11 a.m., NBC; NHRA: The Ford Performance NHRA Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, 2 p.m., FS1
Beach volleyball — AVP: Week 8, Dallas, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college volleyball — Stanford at Florida St., 10 a.m., ESPN
Figure skating — ISU: Grand Prix of France 2024, Angers, France, 9 a.m., ABC
Golf — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain, 2:30 a.m., GOLF
Horse racing — NYRA: Americas Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2
Marathon — The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York, 5 a.m., ESPN2; The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York (taped), noon, ABC
MLB — 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL — Denver at Baltimore, 10 a.m., CBS; Dallas at Atlanta, 10 a.m., FOX; L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., FOX; Indianapolis at Minnesota, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United, 8:30 a.m., USA; USL League One Playoffs: Richmond at Union, First Round, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; USL Championship Playoffs: Phoenix at New Mexico, First Round, 5 p.m., CBSSN; MLS Cup Western Conference First Round: LAFC at Vancouver, Game 2, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s soccer — NWSL: Kansas City at Chicago, noon, ESPN; FIFA U-17 World Cup: Korea vs. Spain, Final, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 1:45 p.m., FS2; NWSL: Louisville at San Diego, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — WTA Finals Round Robin; Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Finals; Belgrade-ATP Early Rounds, midnight, TENNIS; WTA Finals Round Robin; Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Finals; Belgrade-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Merida-WTA Semifinals, 4 p.m., TENNIS; WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds, 2 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS; WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS