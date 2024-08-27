Sports log

SPORTS ON RADIO

College football — Florida at Georgia, 12:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Kentucky at Tennessee, 4:45 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

NHL — Seattle at Ottawa, 4 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Women’s Australian rules football — AFL: Brisbane at St. Kilda, 7 p.m, FS2; AFL: Hawthorn at at Richmond, 9 p.m., FS2; AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Port Adelaide, 11 p.m., FS2;

Auto racing — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2; FIM MotoGP: The Malaysian Grand Prix Sprint, Selangor, Malaysia, 11 a.m., TRUTV; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Martinsville, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., 1 p.m., The CW

College football — Duke at Miami, 9 a.m., ABC; Air Force at Army, 9 a.m., CBS; Buffalo at Akron, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Virginia Tech at Syracuse, 9 a.m., The CW; Mississippi at Arkansas, 9 a.m., ESPN; Memphis at UTSA, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Ohio St. at Penn St., 9 a.m. FOX; Minnesota at Illinois, 9 a.m., FS1; Florida vs. Georgia, Jacksonville, Fla., 12:30 p.m., ABC; Oregon at Michigan, 12:30 p.m., CBS; MTSU at UTEP, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Texas Tech at Iowa St., 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Kansas St. at Houston, 12:30 p.m., FOX; Arizona at UCF, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Indiana at Michigan St., 12:30 p.m., PEACOCK; Navy at Rice, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Wyoming at New Mexico, 1 p.m., TRUTV; Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m., FOX; Texas A&M at South Carolina, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Louisville at Clemson, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Wisconsin at Iowa, 4:30 p.m., NBC; Colorado St. at Nevada, 5 p.m., CBSSN; TCU at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Golf — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Third Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain, 4 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Final Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan, 8 p.m., GOLF; Asian Tour: The BNI Indonesian Masters, Final Round, Royale Jakarta Golf Club, East Jakarta, Indonesia, 11 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 8 a.m., FS2; Breeders’ Cup 2024: World Championships, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, Calif., 11 a.m., USA; Breeders’ Cup 2024: World Championships, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, Calif., 12:30 p.m., NBC; Breeders’ Cup 2024: World Championships, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, Calif., 3 p.m., USA

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United, 5:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Lecce at Bologna, 7 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Everton at Southampton, 8 a.m., USA; Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton, 10:30 a.m., NBC

Tennis — WTA Finals Round Robin; Paris-ATP Semifinals, 5:30 a.m., TENNIS; Merida-WTA Semifinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS

Sunday

COLLEGE ROWING

Idaho at Head of the Lake in Seattle, Wash.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at George Fox Tournament

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho, Washington State at Oregon Hidden Dual

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — Miami at Buffalo, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Chicago at Arizona, 1:05 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 a.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)

NHL — Seattle at Boston, 2 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysian Grand Prix, Selangor, Malaysia, 7:30 a.m., TRUTV; Formula 1: The Lenovo Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: The XFINITY 500, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., 11 a.m., NBC; NHRA: The Ford Performance NHRA Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, 2 p.m., FS1

Beach volleyball — AVP: Week 8, Dallas, 1 p.m., CBSSN

Women’s college volleyball — Stanford at Florida St., 10 a.m., ESPN

Figure skating — ISU: Grand Prix of France 2024, Angers, France, 9 a.m., ABC

Golf — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain, 2:30 a.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: Americas Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2

Marathon — The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York, 5 a.m., ESPN2; The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York (taped), noon, ABC

MLB — 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

NFL — Denver at Baltimore, 10 a.m., CBS; Dallas at Atlanta, 10 a.m., FOX; L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., FOX; Indianapolis at Minnesota, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United, 8:30 a.m., USA; USL League One Playoffs: Richmond at Union, First Round, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; USL Championship Playoffs: Phoenix at New Mexico, First Round, 5 p.m., CBSSN; MLS Cup Western Conference First Round: LAFC at Vancouver, Game 2, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Women’s soccer — NWSL: Kansas City at Chicago, noon, ESPN; FIFA U-17 World Cup: Korea vs. Spain, Final, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 1:45 p.m., FS2; NWSL: Louisville at San Diego, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Tennis — WTA Finals Round Robin; Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Finals; Belgrade-ATP Early Rounds, midnight, TENNIS; WTA Finals Round Robin; Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Finals; Belgrade-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Merida-WTA Semifinals, 4 p.m., TENNIS; WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds, 2 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS; WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS