Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsNovember 3, 2024

Sports log

On this day ...

November 3, 1996 — Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant became the then-youngest player to make his NBA debut (18 years, 2 months, 11 days) in a 91-85 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Great Western Forum.

Today

COLLEGE ROWING

Idaho at Head of the Lake in Seattle, Wash.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at George Fox Tournament

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho, Washington State at Oregon Hidden Dual

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — Miami at Buffalo, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Chicago at Arizona, 1:05 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 a.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)

NHL — Seattle at Boston, 2 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysian Grand Prix, Selangor, Malaysia, 8:30 a.m., TRUTV; Formula 1: The Lenovo Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: The XFINITY 500, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., 11 a.m., NBC; NHRA: The Ford Performance NHRA Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, 2 p.m., FS1

Beach volleyball — AVP: Week 8, Dallas, 1 p.m., CBSSN

Women’s college volleyball — Stanford at Florida St., 10 a.m., ESPN

Figure skating — ISU: Grand Prix of France 2024, Angers, France, 9 a.m., ABC

Golf — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain, 2:30 a.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: Americas Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2; NYRA: Americas Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Marathon — The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York, 5 a.m., ESPN2; The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York (taped), noon, ABC

MLB — 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

NFL — Denver at Baltimore, 10 a.m., CBS; Dallas at Atlanta, 10 a.m., FOX; L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., FOX; Indianapolis at Minnesota, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United, 8:30 a.m., USA; USL League One Playoffs: Richmond at Union, First Round, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; USL Championship Playoffs: Phoenix at New Mexico, First Round, 5 p.m., CBSSN; MLS Cup Western Conference First Round: LAFC at Vancouver, Game 2, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Women’s soccer — NWSL: Kansas City at Chicago, noon, ESPN; FIFA U-17 World Cup: Korea vs. Spain, Final, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 1:45 p.m., FS2; NWSL: Louisville at San Diego, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Tennis — WTA Finals Round Robin; Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Finals; Belgrade-ATP Early Rounds, midnight, TENNIS; WTA Finals Round Robin; Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Finals; Belgrade-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Merida-WTA Semifinals, 4 p.m., TENNIS; WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds, 2 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS; WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

Monday

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Northwest at Idaho, 6 p.m.

Portland State at Washington State, 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Eastern Washington at Washington State, 4 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Northwest at Idaho, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Portland State at Washington State, 8 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450), KHTR-FM (104.3)

Women’s college basketball — Eastern Washington at Washington State, 4 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Big East Opening Night Tip-Off, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Lehigh at Northwestern, 5 p.m., PEACOCK; Rider at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., FS1; Baylor vs. Gonzaga, Spokane, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2; Ohio St. vs. Texas, Las Vegas, 7 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

Women’s college basketball — Mississippi vs. Southern Cal, Paris, 9 a.m., ESPN; Louisville vs. UCLA, Paris, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Michigan vs. South Carolina, Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

NFL — Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 5:15 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brentford at Fulham, noon, USA

Advertisement
Related
SportsNov. 3
Lewis-Clark State men, women open their basketball seasons w...
SportsNov. 3
Crapuchettes, Logos Knights take second at state cross count...
SportsNov. 3
Trojan volleyball dynasty comes to an end
SportsNov. 2
Beavs halt Bears' improbable season in 4A state playoffs
Related
New coach, new look for WSU men’s hoops
SportsNov. 2
New coach, new look for WSU men’s hoops
AREA ROUNDUP: Bantams celebrate football senior night in style
SportsNov. 2
AREA ROUNDUP: Bantams celebrate football senior night in style
Colfax’s McGaughy transfers to Central Valley
SportsNov. 2
Colfax’s McGaughy transfers to Central Valley
Bears, Bengals and more ready for Idaho state football playoffs
SportsNov. 1
Bears, Bengals and more ready for Idaho state football playoffs
Young blood abounds for LC State Warrior men
SportsNov. 1
Young blood abounds for LC State Warrior men
Prep Athlete of the Week: Trinity Bonebrake
SportsNov. 1
Prep Athlete of the Week: Trinity Bonebrake
Vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week
SportsNov. 1
Vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week
Lewis-Clark State women ready to join the basketball fray
SportsOct. 31
Lewis-Clark State women ready to join the basketball fray
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy