Sports log

On this day ...
November 3, 1996 — Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant became the then-youngest player to make his NBA debut (18 years, 2 months, 11 days) in a 91-85 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Great Western Forum.
Today
COLLEGE ROWING
Idaho at Head of the Lake in Seattle, Wash.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at George Fox Tournament
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho, Washington State at Oregon Hidden Dual
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Miami at Buffalo, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Chicago at Arizona, 1:05 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 a.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)
NHL — Seattle at Boston, 2 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysian Grand Prix, Selangor, Malaysia, 8:30 a.m., TRUTV; Formula 1: The Lenovo Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: The XFINITY 500, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., 11 a.m., NBC; NHRA: The Ford Performance NHRA Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, 2 p.m., FS1
Beach volleyball — AVP: Week 8, Dallas, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college volleyball — Stanford at Florida St., 10 a.m., ESPN
Figure skating — ISU: Grand Prix of France 2024, Angers, France, 9 a.m., ABC
Golf — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain, 2:30 a.m., GOLF
Horse racing — NYRA: Americas Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2; NYRA: Americas Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
Marathon — The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York, 5 a.m., ESPN2; The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York (taped), noon, ABC
MLB — 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL — Denver at Baltimore, 10 a.m., CBS; Dallas at Atlanta, 10 a.m., FOX; L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., FOX; Indianapolis at Minnesota, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United, 8:30 a.m., USA; USL League One Playoffs: Richmond at Union, First Round, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; USL Championship Playoffs: Phoenix at New Mexico, First Round, 5 p.m., CBSSN; MLS Cup Western Conference First Round: LAFC at Vancouver, Game 2, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s soccer — NWSL: Kansas City at Chicago, noon, ESPN; FIFA U-17 World Cup: Korea vs. Spain, Final, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 1:45 p.m., FS2; NWSL: Louisville at San Diego, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — WTA Finals Round Robin; Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Finals; Belgrade-ATP Early Rounds, midnight, TENNIS; WTA Finals Round Robin; Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Finals; Belgrade-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Merida-WTA Semifinals, 4 p.m., TENNIS; WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds, 2 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS; WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northwest at Idaho, 6 p.m.
Portland State at Washington State, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Eastern Washington at Washington State, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Northwest at Idaho, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Portland State at Washington State, 8 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450), KHTR-FM (104.3)
Women’s college basketball — Eastern Washington at Washington State, 4 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Big East Opening Night Tip-Off, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Lehigh at Northwestern, 5 p.m., PEACOCK; Rider at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., FS1; Baylor vs. Gonzaga, Spokane, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2; Ohio St. vs. Texas, Las Vegas, 7 p.m., TNT/TRUTV
Women’s college basketball — Mississippi vs. Southern Cal, Paris, 9 a.m., ESPN; Louisville vs. UCLA, Paris, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Michigan vs. South Carolina, Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV
NFL — Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 5:15 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brentford at Fulham, noon, USA