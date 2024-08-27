Sports log

Marathon — The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York, 5 a.m., ESPN2; The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York (taped), noon, ABC

MLB — 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

NFL — Denver at Baltimore, 10 a.m., CBS; Dallas at Atlanta, 10 a.m., FOX; L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., FOX; Indianapolis at Minnesota, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United, 8:30 a.m., USA; USL League One Playoffs: Richmond at Union, First Round, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; USL Championship Playoffs: Phoenix at New Mexico, First Round, 5 p.m., CBSSN; MLS Cup Western Conference First Round: LAFC at Vancouver, Game 2, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Women’s soccer — NWSL: Kansas City at Chicago, noon, ESPN; FIFA U-17 World Cup: Korea vs. Spain, Final, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 1:45 p.m., FS2; NWSL: Louisville at San Diego, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Tennis — WTA Finals Round Robin; Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Finals; Belgrade-ATP Early Rounds, midnight, TENNIS; WTA Finals Round Robin; Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Finals; Belgrade-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Merida-WTA Semifinals, 4 p.m., TENNIS; WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds, 2 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS; WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

Monday

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Northwest at Idaho, 6 p.m.

Portland State at Washington State, 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Eastern Washington at Washington State, 4 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Northwest at Idaho, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Portland State at Washington State, 8 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450), KHTR-FM (104.3)

Women’s college basketball — Eastern Washington at Washington State, 4 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Big East Opening Night Tip-Off, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Lehigh at Northwestern, 5 p.m., PEACOCK; Rider at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., FS1; Baylor vs. Gonzaga, Spokane, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2; Ohio St. vs. Texas, Las Vegas, 7 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

Women’s college basketball — Mississippi vs. Southern Cal, Paris, 9 a.m., ESPN; Louisville vs. UCLA, Paris, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Michigan vs. South Carolina, Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

NFL — Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 5:15 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brentford at Fulham, noon, USA