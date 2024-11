Sports log

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Pullman at West Valley, district championship, 2:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Pullman, Clarkston girls at district championship prelims, at Washington State University, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

High school volleyball — Colfax vs. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, district tournament, loser-out match, Cheney High School, 5 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

College football — Cougar Football Hour, 6 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450), KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

Men’s college basketball — UC Davis at Idaho, 7:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

Women’s college basketball — Washington State at Stanford, 7 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Prairie View A&M at DePaul, 5 p.m., FS1

College football — Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN; FAU at East Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Golf — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, First Round, El Cardonal Golf Course, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, 11 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tours Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, First Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, 2 p.m. GOLF; LPGA Tour: The Lotte Championship, Second Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii, 4 p.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 11 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2; The Kennedy Oaks Stakes: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Victoria, Australia, 9 a.m., FS1

NFL — Cincinnati at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m., PRIME VIDEO

Men’s soccer — UEFA Europa League: Rangers at Olympiacos, 9:40 a.m., CBSSN; UEFA Europa League: Porto vs. Lazio, noon, CBSSN

Tennis — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Quarterfinals, 2 a.m., TENNIS; WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Quarterfinals, 3 a.m., TENNIS