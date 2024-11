Sports log

Firth at Grangeville, 3A state tournament, 5 p.m.

Cusick at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.

Wellpinit at Garfield-Palouse, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Pullman, Clarkston girls at district championship prelims, at Washington State University, all day

Lewiston, Moscow at 5A state swim meet, West Ada YMCA, Boise, all day

SPORTS ON RADIO

NHL — Las Vegas at Seattle, 7 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)

Men’s college basketball — Bradley at Washington State, 8 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450), KHTR-FM (104.3)

SPORTS ON TV

Women’s Australian rules football — AFL: Essendon at Fremantle, midnight (Saturday), FS2

Auto racing — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., 1 p.m., FS2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., 2 p.m., USA; NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., 3 p.m., USA; NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., 5 p.m., FS1

Men’s college basketball — Boston College vs. VCU, Annapolis, Md., 3 p.m., CBSSN; Indianapolis at Xavier, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Austin Peay at Butler, 3:30 p.m., FS2; North Carolina at Kansas, 4 p.m., ESPN2; SIU-Edwardsville at Illinois, 5 p.m., PEACOCK; Harvard at Navy, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN; NJIT at Villanova, 5:30 p.m., FS2; George Mason at Marquette, 6 p.m., PEACOCK

Men’s college basketball — New Mexico vs. UCLA, Las Vegas, 8 p.m., CBSSN

College football — Rice at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa at UCLA, 6 p.m., FOX; New Mexico at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m., FS1

Golf — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Second Round, El Cardonal Golf Course, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, 11 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tours Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, 2 p.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The Lotte Championship, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii, 4 p.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 11 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2; TAB Champions Stakes: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Victoria, Australia, 8:30 p.m., FS2

NBA — Phoenix at Dallas, 4:40 p.m., ESPN; Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN

Men’s soccer — Saudi Pro League: Al Ettifaq at Al Hilal, 6:30 a.m., FS2; Serie A: Empoli at Lecce, 11:45 p.m., CBSSN

Women’s soccer — FA Super League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2

Tennis — WTA Finals Semifinals; Belgrade-ATP Semifinals, 4:30 a.m., TENNIS