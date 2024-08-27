Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsNovember 10, 2024

Sports log

On this day ...

November 10, 1984 — Maryland completed the biggest comeback in NCAA history, overcoming a 31-0 halftime deficit to beat Miami 42-40 in the Orange Bowl. Led by backup quarterback Frank Reich, the Terrapins score on six consecutive drives in the second half and stop Hurricane running back Melvin Bratton’s 2-point conversion attempt on the goal line late in the fourth quarter.

Today

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Idaho at Washington State, noon

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at Cal State Northridge Tournament

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — Pittsburgh at Washington, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); New York at Arizona, 1:25 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Washington State, noon, KMAX-AM (840); KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., noon, NBC

Beach volleyball — AVP: Championship, Los Angeles, 3 p.m., CBSSN

Men’s college basketball — Michigan vs. Wake Forest, Greensboro, N.C., 10 a.m., ESPN2; Duke at Maryland, 10 a.m., FS1; Arizona St. at Gonzaga, 2 p.m., ESPN; Fairleigh Dickinson at Creighton, 2 p.m., FS1

Women’s college basketball — Duke at Maryland, 10 a.m., FS1; Idaho at Washington State, noon, ESPN+; NC State vs. South Carolina, Charlotte, N.C., noon, ESPN; Gonzaga at Stanford, noon, ESPN2; Virginia Tech vs. Iowa, Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; Notre Dame at Purdue, 4 p.m., FS1

Women’s college soccer — Big East Tournament: UConn vs. Xavier, Championship, Boyds, Md., 8 a.m., FS1; Patriot League Tournament: Boston U. vs. Bucknell, Championship, 9:30 a.m., CBSSN

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Women’s college volleyball — Texas A&M at Tennessee, 10 a.m., ESPN; Creighton at Marquette, noon, FS1

Figure skating — ISU: The 2024 NHK Trophy, Tokyo, 9 a.m., NBC

Golf — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Final Round, El Cardonal Golf Course, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, 11 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tours Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, 2 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2

NFL — N.Y. Giants vs. Carolina, Munich, 6:30 a.m., NFLN; Denver at Kansas City, 10 a.m., CBS; San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., FOX; Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m., FOX; Philadelphia at Dallas, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Detroit at Houston, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Ipswich Town at Tottenham Hotspur, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea, 8:30 a.m., USA

Women’s soccer — NWSL Playoffs: Bay at Washington, Quarterfinal, 9:30 a.m., ABC; NWSL Playoffs: Portland at NJ/NY, Quarterfinal, noon, ABC

Tennis — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 2:30 a.m., TENNIS; ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 3 a.m., TENNIS; ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, 5 a.m., TENNIS; ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 9 a.m., TENNIS; ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS; ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 2:30 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS; ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

Monday

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Idaho at Washington State, 6:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Idaho at Washington State, 6:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); KHTR-FM (104.3)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — W. Michigan at Butler, 4 p.m., FS1; Cent. Michigan at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1; Idaho at Washington State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

College golf — The Southwest Airlines Showcase: First Round, Cedar Crest Golf Club, Dallas, 11:30 a.m., GOLF

NFL — Miami at L.A. Rams, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

Related
SportsNov. 10
No. 20 Washington State cruises to late-night win over Utah ...
SportsNov. 10
Depleted Vandals victorious over Vikings
SportsNov. 10
Clarkston’s Craber breaks receiving records as Bantams’ seas...
SportsNov. 10
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow’s Crossler sets record, wins two state ...
Related
Dahmen Watch
SportsNov. 10
Dahmen Watch
FIRST LOOK: Vandals victorious over Vikings
SportsNov. 9
FIRST LOOK: Vandals victorious over Vikings
Kendrick beats Kamiah in the Kibbie Dome to secure rematch with Logos
SportsNov. 9
Kendrick beats Kamiah in the Kibbie Dome to secure rematch with Logos
No. 20 Washington State prepares to host Utah State Aggies in battle between future Pac-12 foes
SportsNov. 9
No. 20 Washington State prepares to host Utah State Aggies in battle between future Pac-12 foes
Idaho Vandals rested, ready to get back on the field
SportsNov. 9
Idaho Vandals rested, ready to get back on the field
Dahmen Watch
SportsNov. 9
Dahmen Watch
Playoffs, seeding loom as UI hits final stretch
SportsNov. 8
Playoffs, seeding loom as UI hits final stretch
Idaho gives up late burst in first loss of season in men's basketball
SportsNov. 8
Idaho gives up late burst in first loss of season in men's basketball
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy