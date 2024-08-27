Sports log

On this day ...
November 10, 1984 — Maryland completed the biggest comeback in NCAA history, overcoming a 31-0 halftime deficit to beat Miami 42-40 in the Orange Bowl. Led by backup quarterback Frank Reich, the Terrapins score on six consecutive drives in the second half and stop Hurricane running back Melvin Bratton’s 2-point conversion attempt on the goal line late in the fourth quarter.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Washington State, noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Cal State Northridge Tournament
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Pittsburgh at Washington, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); New York at Arizona, 1:25 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Washington State, noon, KMAX-AM (840); KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., noon, NBC
Beach volleyball — AVP: Championship, Los Angeles, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s college basketball — Michigan vs. Wake Forest, Greensboro, N.C., 10 a.m., ESPN2; Duke at Maryland, 10 a.m., FS1; Arizona St. at Gonzaga, 2 p.m., ESPN; Fairleigh Dickinson at Creighton, 2 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — Duke at Maryland, 10 a.m., FS1; Idaho at Washington State, noon, ESPN+; NC State vs. South Carolina, Charlotte, N.C., noon, ESPN; Gonzaga at Stanford, noon, ESPN2; Virginia Tech vs. Iowa, Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; Notre Dame at Purdue, 4 p.m., FS1
Women’s college soccer — Big East Tournament: UConn vs. Xavier, Championship, Boyds, Md., 8 a.m., FS1; Patriot League Tournament: Boston U. vs. Bucknell, Championship, 9:30 a.m., CBSSN
Women’s college volleyball — Texas A&M at Tennessee, 10 a.m., ESPN; Creighton at Marquette, noon, FS1
Figure skating — ISU: The 2024 NHK Trophy, Tokyo, 9 a.m., NBC
Golf — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Final Round, El Cardonal Golf Course, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, 11 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tours Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, 2 p.m., GOLF
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2
NFL — N.Y. Giants vs. Carolina, Munich, 6:30 a.m., NFLN; Denver at Kansas City, 10 a.m., CBS; San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., FOX; Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m., FOX; Philadelphia at Dallas, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Detroit at Houston, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Ipswich Town at Tottenham Hotspur, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea, 8:30 a.m., USA
Women’s soccer — NWSL Playoffs: Bay at Washington, Quarterfinal, 9:30 a.m., ABC; NWSL Playoffs: Portland at NJ/NY, Quarterfinal, noon, ABC
Tennis — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 2:30 a.m., TENNIS; ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 3 a.m., TENNIS; ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, 5 a.m., TENNIS; ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 9 a.m., TENNIS; ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS; ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 2:30 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS; ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Washington State, 6:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Idaho at Washington State, 6:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); KHTR-FM (104.3)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — W. Michigan at Butler, 4 p.m., FS1; Cent. Michigan at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1; Idaho at Washington State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
College golf — The Southwest Airlines Showcase: First Round, Cedar Crest Golf Club, Dallas, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
NFL — Miami at L.A. Rams, 5:15 p.m., ESPN