SportsNovember 14, 2024

Sports log

On this day ...

November 14, 2015 — Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds broke the NCAA record for career rushing touchdowns, upping his total to 81 with four scores in the No. 22 Midshipmen’s 55-14 win over SMU.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Colfax vs. Tri-Cities Prep in Washington 2B state tournament loser-out game at Yakima, 8 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING

Clarkston, Pullman at Washington 2A state championships, King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, all day

SPORTS ON RADIO

Colfax vs. Tri-Cities Prep in Washington 2B state tournament loser-out game at Yakima, 8 a.m., KCLX-AM (1450)

Cougar Football Hour, 6 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Grand Canyon vs. Arizona St., Phoenix, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s college basketball — Creighton at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

College football — East Carolina at Tulsa, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Golf — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla., 7 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, 10 a.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Fire Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2

NFL — Washington at Philadelphia, 5:15 p.m., PRIME VIDEO

Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Austria, Group F, Taraz, Kazakhstan, 6:50 a.m., FS2; UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Greece vs. England, Group F, Athens, 11:30 a.m., FS1; CONCACAF Nations League: Jamaica vs. U.S., Quarterfinal - Leg 1, Kingston, Jamaica, 5 p.m., TNT

Tennis — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 2:30 a.m., TENNIS; ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 3 a.m., TENNIS; ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, 5 a.m., TENNIS; BJK Cup Finals: USA v. Slovakia ATP Finals Doubles. Singles Round Robin, 8 a.m., TENNIS; ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 2:30 a.m. (Friday); TENNIS; ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 3 a.m. (Friday), Tennis

