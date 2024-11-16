Sections
November 16, 2024

Sports log

Sports log

On this day ...

November 16, 1929 — Southern California and Notre Dame played before 112,912 fans at Soldier Field in Chicago, with the Fighting Irish prevailing 13-12. It was the third time in the 1920s that the two schools attracted more than 112,000 fans.

Today

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Weber State at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Washington State at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Idaho at BYU, noon

LC State vs. Montana State at Butte, Mont., 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Idaho at Southern Utah, 1 p.m.

Puget Sound at LC State, 4 p.m.

Washington State at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Washington State at Portland, 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Cle Elum-Roslyn at Asotin, Washington 2B state tournament, 4 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse vs. Entiat, Washington 1B state tournament, Apple Bowl, Wenatchee, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lewiston at Lake City, 3 p.m.

Moscow at Post Falls, 1:30 p.m.

Logos at Timberline, 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Pullman vs. Bainbridge, Washington 2A state tournament, Yakima, 10:45 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING

Clarkston, Pullman at Washington 2A state championships, King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, all day

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Idaho at BYU, noon, KRPL-AM (1400)

NHL — New York Islanders at Seattle, 1 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)

Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Southern Utah, 1 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Puget Sound at LC State, 4 p.m., KOZE-AM (950); Washington State at Texas Tech, 4 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

High school girls basketball — Moscow at Post Falls, 1:30 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)

College football — Weber State at Idaho, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5), KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230), KLER-AM (1300); Washington State at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3 and 103.9), KCLX-AM (1450)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The Valencian Community Grand Prix Sprint, Valencia, Spain, 5:30 a.m., TRUTV

Men’s college basketball — Wake Forest at Xavier, 9 a.m., FS1; Wagner at Seton Hall, 9 a.m., FS2; Notre Dame at Georgetown, 10 a.m., NBC; Idaho at BYU, noon, ESPN+; South Carolina at Indiana, noon, PEACOCK; Green Bay at Providence, 2 p.m., FS2; Kansas City at Creighton, 4 p.m., FS2

Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Southern Utah, 1 p.m., ESPN+; Washington State at Texas Tech, 4 p.m., ESPN+

College football — Texas at Arkansas, 9 a.m., ABC; Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Clemson at Pittsburgh, 9 a.m., ESPN; Tulane at Navy, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Utah at Colorado, 9 a.m., FOX; Michigan St. at Illinois, 11:30 a.m., FS1; Syracuse at California, noon, The CW; LSU at Florida, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Penn St. at Purdue, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Oregon St. at Air Force, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Boston College at SMU, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Virginia at Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m., NBC; Baylor at West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Nebraska at Southern Cal, 1 p.m. FOX; Rutgers at Maryland, 3 p.m., FS1; Boise St. at San Jose St., 4 p.m., CBSSN; Arizona St. at Kansas St., 4 p.m., ESPN; Tennessee at Georgia, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Oregon at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m., NBC; Weber State at Idaho, SWX/ESPN+; UAB at Memphis, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Cincinnati at Iowa St., 5 p.m., FOX; Washington St. at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m., FS1; Kansas at BYU, 7:15 p.m., ESPN; San Diego St. at UNLV, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

Golf — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, 8:30 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla., 11 a.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Fire Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 10:30 p.m., GOLF

Mixed martial arts — UFC 309 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, New York, 5 p.m., FX

Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Hungary, Group C, Amsterdam, 11:30 a.m., FS2

Women’s soccer — NWSL Playoffs: NJ/NY at Washington, Semifinal, 9 a.m., CBS

Tennis — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal, 3 a.m., TENNIS; ATP Finals Singles Semifinal, 5:30 a.m., TENNIS; BJK Cup Finals: Czech Rep. v. Spain/Poland Winner; ATP Doubles, Singles Semifinals, 8 a.m., TENNIS;

Sunday

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — Seattle at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

NHL — New York Rangers at Seattle, 6 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The Valencian Community Grand Prix, Valencia, Spain, 4:30 a.m., TRUTV; NHRA: The In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif., 1 p.m., FS1

CFL — The Grey Cup: Toronto vs. Winnipeg, Vancouver, B.C., 3 p.m., CBSSN

Men’s college basketball — New Mexico at St. John’s, 9 a.m., FS1; Clemson at Boise St., 10:30 am., CBSSN; Utah vs. Mississippi St., Southaven, Miss., 1 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s college basketball — Stanford at Indiana, 11 a.m., FS1; NC State at TCU, noon, ESPN; Duke at S. Dakota St., 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Texas at DePaul, 4:30 p.m., FS1

Men’s college soccer — Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Providence, Championship, Boyds, Md., 9 a.m., FS2

Women’s college volleyball — Texas at Alabama, 10 a.m., ESPN; NC State at TCU, noon, ESPN

Figure skating — ISU: The Finlandia Trophy, Helsinki, Finland, 1 p.m., NBC

Golf — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, 8 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla., 11 a.m., GOLF

NFL — Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., CBS; Seattle at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m., FOX; Kansas City at Buffalo, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK

Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Italy vs. France, Group B, Milano, Italy, 11:30 a.m., FS2

Women’s soccer — NWSL Playoffs: Kansas City at Orlando, Semifinal, 11:30 a.m., ABC

Tennis — BJK Cup Finals: Australia v. USA/Slovakia, Canada v. Britain/Germany, 1 a.m., TENNIS; BJK Cup Finals: Australia v. USA/Slovakia, Canada v. Britain/Germany, 3 a.m., TENNIS; ATP Finals Doubles Final, 6 a.m., TENNIS; ATP Finals Singles Final, 9 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA — WNBA Draft Lottery, 2 p.m., ESPN

