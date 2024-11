Sports log

SPORTS ON RADIO

Women’s college basketball — Idaho at UC Riverside, 11 a.m., KMAX-AM (840)

NHL — Nashville at Seattle, 7 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)

College football — Jason Eck Show (Idaho coach’s show), 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Siena at Xavier, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Merrimack at Rutgers, 5 p.m., PEACOCK; Mount St. Mary’s at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Long Beach State at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., ESPN+; San Jose St. at Southern Cal, 7 p.m., PEACOCK

Women’s college basketball — Idaho at UC Riverside, 11 a.m., ESPN+; South Carolina at Clemson, 2 p.m., ESPN2

College football — Ohio at Toledo, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Golf — DP World Tour: The BMW Australian PGA Championship, First Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia, 6:30 p.m., GOLF; Asian Tour: The LINK Hong Kong Open, First Round, Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong, 10 p.m., GOLF

NBA — Chicago at Milwaukee, 4:40 p.m., ESPN; New York at Phoenix, 7:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL — Carolina at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Nashville at Seattle, 7 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

Tennis — Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinal: Canada v. Germany, 3 a.m., TENNIS; BJK Cup Finals: Championship, 8 a.m., TENNIS; Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinal: USA v. Australia, 1 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS; Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinal: USA v. Australia, 3 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS