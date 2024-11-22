Sports log

Clearwater Valley at Troy, 6 p.m.

Potlatch at Prairie, 6 p.m.

Grangeville at Cole Valley Christian, 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College volleyball — Washington State at Oregon State, 7 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

SPORTS ON TV

Women’s Australian rules football — AFL Playoffs: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne, Preliminary Final, 8 p.m., FS2; AFL Playoffs: Adelaide at Brisbane, Preliminary Final, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

Auto racing — Formula 1: Qualifying, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, 9:55 p.m., ESPN

Men’s college basketball — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C., 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C., 11 a.m., ESPN2; Greenbrier Tip-Off: Pittsburgh vs. LSU, Semifinal, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V., 11:30 a.m., CBSSN; Greenbrier Tip-Off: Wisconsin vs. UCF, Semifinal, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V., 2 p.m., CBSSN; Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m., ESPN2; Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Merrimack at Butler, 4 p.m., FS2; Nebraska at Creighton, 5 p.m., FS1; Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN; Duke at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2; Saint Louis vs. Wichita St., Kansas City, Mo., 7:30 p.m., PEACOCK; North Carolina at Hawaii, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

College football — Temple at UTSA, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Purdue at Michigan St., 5 p.m., FOX; UNLV at San Jose St., 7 p.m., FS1

Golf — PGA Tour: The The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course, Sea Island, Ga., 9 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla., noon, GOLF; The Match Superstars: Semifinals, Breakers West Country Club, West Palm Beach, Fla., 4:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; The Match Superstars: Final, Breakers West Country Club, West Palm Beach, Fla., 6 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; DP World Tour: The BMW Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia, 6:30 p.m., GOLF; Asian Tour: The LINK Hong Kong Open, Third Round, Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong, 10 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2

NBA — Golden State at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m., ESPN; Dallas at Denver, 7:05 p.m., ESPN

Sailing — Sail GP: The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix - Day 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2 a.m. (Saturday), CBSSN

Tennis — Davis Cup Finals Semifinal, 8 a.m., TENNIS