Sports log

On this day ...
November 22, 2014 — Samaje Perine of Oklahoma set the single-game FBS record by rushing for 427 yards in the Sooners’ 44-7 win over Kansas. Perine broke the single-game FBS record of 408 set by Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon a week earlier.
Today
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
LC State at NAIA National Championships, Columbia, Mo., 8:30 a.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING
Washington State at Art Adamson Invite in College Station, Texas
Idaho at Lumberjack Diving Invite
Idaho at Vandal Invite in Boise, Idaho
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Washington State at Oregon State, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Kendrick vs. Butte County, Idaho 2A state championship, Kibbie Dome, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clearwater Valley at Troy, 6 p.m.
Potlatch at Prairie, 6 p.m.
Grangeville at Cole Valley Christian, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College volleyball — Washington State at Oregon State, 7 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Women’s Australian rules football — AFL Playoffs: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne, Preliminary Final, 8 p.m., FS2; AFL Playoffs: Adelaide at Brisbane, Preliminary Final, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
Auto racing — Formula 1: Qualifying, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, 9:55 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college basketball — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C., 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C., 11 a.m., ESPN2; Greenbrier Tip-Off: Pittsburgh vs. LSU, Semifinal, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V., 11:30 a.m., CBSSN; Greenbrier Tip-Off: Wisconsin vs. UCF, Semifinal, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V., 2 p.m., CBSSN; Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m., ESPN2; Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Merrimack at Butler, 4 p.m., FS2; Nebraska at Creighton, 5 p.m., FS1; Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN; Duke at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2; Saint Louis vs. Wichita St., Kansas City, Mo., 7:30 p.m., PEACOCK; North Carolina at Hawaii, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
College football — Temple at UTSA, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Purdue at Michigan St., 5 p.m., FOX; UNLV at San Jose St., 7 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course, Sea Island, Ga., 9 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla., noon, GOLF; The Match Superstars: Semifinals, Breakers West Country Club, West Palm Beach, Fla., 4:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; The Match Superstars: Final, Breakers West Country Club, West Palm Beach, Fla., 6 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; DP World Tour: The BMW Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia, 6:30 p.m., GOLF; Asian Tour: The LINK Hong Kong Open, Third Round, Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong, 10 p.m., GOLF
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2
NBA — Golden State at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m., ESPN; Dallas at Denver, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Sailing — Sail GP: The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix - Day 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2 a.m. (Saturday), CBSSN
Tennis — Davis Cup Finals Semifinal, 8 a.m., TENNIS