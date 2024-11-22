Sections
SportsNovember 22, 2024

Sports log

On this day ...

November 22, 2014 — Samaje Perine of Oklahoma set the single-game FBS record by rushing for 427 yards in the Sooners’ 44-7 win over Kansas. Perine broke the single-game FBS record of 408 set by Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon a week earlier.

Today

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

LC State at NAIA National Championships, Columbia, Mo., 8:30 a.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING

Washington State at Art Adamson Invite in College Station, Texas

Idaho at Lumberjack Diving Invite

Idaho at Vandal Invite in Boise, Idaho

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Washington State at Oregon State, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Kendrick vs. Butte County, Idaho 2A state championship, Kibbie Dome, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Clearwater Valley at Troy, 6 p.m.

Potlatch at Prairie, 6 p.m.

Grangeville at Cole Valley Christian, 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College volleyball — Washington State at Oregon State, 7 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

SPORTS ON TV

Women’s Australian rules football — AFL Playoffs: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne, Preliminary Final, 8 p.m., FS2; AFL Playoffs: Adelaide at Brisbane, Preliminary Final, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

Auto racing — Formula 1: Qualifying, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, 9:55 p.m., ESPN

Men’s college basketball — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C., 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C., 11 a.m., ESPN2; Greenbrier Tip-Off: Pittsburgh vs. LSU, Semifinal, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V., 11:30 a.m., CBSSN; Greenbrier Tip-Off: Wisconsin vs. UCF, Semifinal, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V., 2 p.m., CBSSN; Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m., ESPN2; Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Merrimack at Butler, 4 p.m., FS2; Nebraska at Creighton, 5 p.m., FS1; Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN; Duke at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2; Saint Louis vs. Wichita St., Kansas City, Mo., 7:30 p.m., PEACOCK; North Carolina at Hawaii, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

College football — Temple at UTSA, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Purdue at Michigan St., 5 p.m., FOX; UNLV at San Jose St., 7 p.m., FS1

Golf — PGA Tour: The The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course, Sea Island, Ga., 9 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla., noon, GOLF; The Match Superstars: Semifinals, Breakers West Country Club, West Palm Beach, Fla., 4:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; The Match Superstars: Final, Breakers West Country Club, West Palm Beach, Fla., 6 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; DP World Tour: The BMW Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia, 6:30 p.m., GOLF; Asian Tour: The LINK Hong Kong Open, Third Round, Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong, 10 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2

NBA — Golden State at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m., ESPN; Dallas at Denver, 7:05 p.m., ESPN

Sailing — Sail GP: The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix - Day 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2 a.m. (Saturday), CBSSN

Tennis — Davis Cup Finals Semifinal, 8 a.m., TENNIS

Cougars rain 3s in win over Eastern Washington
AREA ROUNDUP: Clarkston’s Line named 2A GSL's top all-purpos...
Seahawks WR Smith-Njigba becoming key offensive option
LC State cross country teams running to Nationals for 24th, ...
Thomas returns as Idaho's running back depth is tested
Thomas returns as Idaho's running back depth is tested
Prep Athlete of the Week: Noah Crossler
Prep Athlete of the Week: Noah Crossler
AREA ROUNDUP: Idaho shuts down UC Riverside in women’s basketball
AREA ROUNDUP: Idaho shuts down UC Riverside in women’s basketball
Vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week
Vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week
How Cougs, Vandals and a Bear fared in NFL Week 11
How Cougs, Vandals and a Bear fared in NFL Week 11
Behind Washington State WR Kyle Williams’ recent hot streak
Behind Washington State WR Kyle Williams’ recent hot streak
AREA ROUNDUP: Vandals bounce back, rout Geoducks in men’s basketball
AREA ROUNDUP: Vandals bounce back, rout Geoducks in men’s basketball
COMMENTARY: Vandals perfect at home, 5-0 in the Dome
COMMENTARY: Vandals perfect at home, 5-0 in the Dome
