SportsNovember 23, 2024

Sports log

On this day ...

November 23, 1984 — Doug Flutie passed for 472 yards and led Boston College to a 47-45 upset victory over Miami with a last-second touchdown throw to Gerard Phelan.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Idaho at Southern Utah, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Idaho at Cal Poly, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Idaho, Washington State at NCAA Cross Country Championships

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Idaho at Idaho State, 3 p.m.

Washington State at Oregon State, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING

Idaho at Lumberjack Diving Invite

Idaho at Vandal Invite in Boise, Idaho

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Idaho at Northern Arizona, 5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Pomeroy vs. Naselle, Washington 1B state tournament, South Bend High School, 1 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse vs. Wilbur-Creston-Keller, Washington 1B state tournament, Lions Field, Moses Lake, 4 p.m.

Asotin vs. La Salle, Washington 2B state tournament, Clarkston High School, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grangeville at Ririe, 1:30 p.m.

Logos at St. John Bosco, 1 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College football — Indiana at Ohio State, 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Idaho at Idaho State, 3 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5), KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230), KLER-AM (1300); Washington State at Oregon State, 4 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3/103.9), KCLX-AM (1450)

NHL — Seattle at Los Angeles Kings, 2 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)

Men’s college basketball — Idaho at Southern Utah, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Cal Poly, 2 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — Formula 1: The Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, 9:55 p.m., ESPN

Men’s college basketball — St. Francis (Pa.) at Georgetown, 9 a.m., FS2; N. Illinois at DePaul, 2 p.m., FS2; Idaho at Southern Utah, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Women’s college basketball — Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 1 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK; Idaho at Cal Poly, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Men’s and women’s cross country — NCAA Championships: From Verona, Wis., 6:30 a.m., ESPNU

College football — Mississippi at Florida, 9 a.m., ABC; Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville St., 9 a.m., CBSSN; North Carolina at Boston College, 9 a.m., The CW; Wake Forest at Miami, 9 a.m., ESPN; SMU at Virginia, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Indiana at Ohio St., 9 a.m., FOX; Illinois at Rutgers, 9 a.m., PEACOCK; Kentucky at Texas, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Penn St. at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m., CBS; San Diego St. at Utah St., 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; The Citadel at Clemson, 12:30 p.m., The CW; BYU at Arizona St., 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Colorado at Kansas, 12:30 p.m, FOX; Northwestern at Michigan, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Pittsburgh at Louisville, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Idaho at Idaho St., 3 p.m., ESPN+; Boise St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Washington St. at Oregon St., 4 p.m., The CW; Baylor at Houston, 4 p.m., FS1; Army vs. Notre Dame, New York, 4 p.m., NBC; Army vs. Notre Dame, New York, PEACOCK; Alabama at Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Texas A&M at Auburn, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Iowa St. at Utah, 4:30 p.m., FOX; Cincinnati at Kansas St., 5 p.m., ESPN2; Southern Cal at UCLA, 7:15 p.m., NBC; Colorado St. at Fresno St., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; Air Force at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Golf — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course, Sea Island, Ga., 10 a.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The BMW Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia, 6:30 p.m., GOLF; Asian Tour: The LINK Hong Kong Open, Final Round, Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong, 10 p.m. (Saturday), GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m., FS1; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m., FS2; The Japan Cup: From Tokyo Racecourse, Tokyo, 10 p.m., FS2;

Sailing — Sail GP: The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix - Day 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2 a.m., CBSSN

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City, 4:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Inter Milan at Hellas Verona, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Bournemouth, 7 a.m., USA; USL Championship: Rhode Island at Colorado Springs, Final, 9 a.m., CBS; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City, 9:30 a.m., NBC

Women’s soccer — NWSL Playoffs: Orlando vs. Washington, Final, Kansas City, Mo., 5 p.m., CBS

Tennis — Davis Cup Finals Semifinal, 4 a.m., TENNIS

Sunday

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Idaho at San Diego, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington State at Iowa, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING

Idaho at Vandal Invite in Boise, Idaho

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — Detroit at Las Vegas, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Arizona at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

Men’s college basketball — Idaho at San Diego, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

Women’s college basketball — Washington State at Iowa, 1 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — St. John’s vs. Georgia, Nassau, Bahamas, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Rutgers at Kennesaw St., 10 a.m., CBSSN; Villanova vs. Maryland, Newark, N.J., 10 a.m., ESPN; Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C., 10 a.m., ESPN2; Greenbrier Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V., noon, CBSSN; Charleston Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C., noon, ESPN; Florida St. vs. UMass, Uncasville, Conn., 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Idaho at San Diego, 2 p.m., ESPN+; Greenbrier Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V., 2:30 p.m., CBSSN; Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Championship, Conway, S.C., 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Charleston Classic: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Charleston, S.C., 3 p.m., ESPN2; Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Conway, S.C., 5 p.m., ESPN2; Charleston Classic: TBD, Championship, Charleston, S.C., 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college basketball — South Florida vs. Louisville, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 10 a.m., PEACOCK; South Carolina at UCLA, 1 p.m., FS1; Washington State at Iowa, 1 p.m., BTN

College football — FCS Football Selection Show, ESPNU, 9:30 a.m.

Figure skating — ISU: The 2024 Cup of China, Chongqing, China, 1 p.m., NBC

Golf — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course, Sea Island, Ga., 10 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla., 10 a.m., NBC

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS1; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2

NFL — City at Carolina, 10 a.m., CBS; Dallas at Washington, 10 a.m., FOX; Arizona at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., FOX; Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK

Sailing — Sail GP: The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix - Day 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2 a.m., CBSSN

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Ipswich Town, 8:30 a.m., USA; Saudi Pro League: Al Fateh at Al Ittihad, 8:45 a.m., FS2; Spanish Primera Division: Real Madrid at CD Leganés, 3 p.m., ABC; MLS Cup Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at L.A. Galaxy, 3 p.m., FS1

Tennis — Davis Cup Finals Championship, 7 a.m., TENNIS

