SportsNovember 24, 2024

Sports log

On this day ...

November 24, 2011 — In the first NFL game featuring brothers as opposing head coaches, John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens topped Jim Harbaugh’s San Francisco 49ers 16-6.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Idaho at San Diego, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington State at Iowa, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING

Idaho at Vandal Invite in Boise, Idaho

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — Detroit at Las Vegas, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Arizona at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

Men’s college basketball — Idaho at San Diego, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

Women’s college basketball — Washington State at Iowa, 1 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — St. John’s vs. Georgia, Nassau, Bahamas, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Rutgers at Kennesaw St., 10 a.m., CBSSN; Villanova vs. Maryland, Newark, N.J., 10 a.m., ESPN; Myrtle Beach Invitational: South Florida vs. Wright St., Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C., 10 a.m., ESPN2; Greenbrier Tip-Off: UCF vs. LSU, Third-Place Game, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V., noon, CBSSN; Charleston Classic: Oklahoma St. vs. Nevada, Fifth-Place Game, Charleston, S.C., noon, ESPN; Florida St. vs. UMass, Uncasville, Conn., 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Idaho at San Diego, 2 p.m., ESPN+; Greenbrier Tip-Off: Pittsburgh vs. Wisconsin, Championship, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V., 2:30 p.m., CBSSN; Myrtle Beach Invitational: MTSU vs. Bradley, Championship, Conway, S.C., 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Charleston Classic: FAU vs. Seton Hall, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C., 3 p.m., ESPN2; Myrtle Beach Invitational: Ohio vs. Texas, Fifth-Place Game, Conway, S.C., 5 p.m., ESPN2; Charleston Classic: Drake vs. Vanderbilt, Championship, Charleston, S.C., 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college basketball — South Florida vs. Louisville, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 10 a.m., PEACOCK; South Carolina at UCLA, 1 p.m., FS1; Washington St. at Iowa, 1 p.m., BTN

College football — FCS Football Selection Show, ESPNU, 9:30 a.m.

Figure skating — ISU: The 2024 Cup of China, Chongqing, China, 1 p.m., NBC

Golf — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course, Sea Island, Ga., 10 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla., 10 a.m., NBC

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS1; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2

NFL — Kansas City at Carolina, 10 a.m., CBS; Dallas at Washington, 10 a.m., FOX; Arizona at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., FOX; Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK

Sailing — Sail GP: The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix - Day 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2 a.m., CBSSN

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Ipswich Town, 8:30 a.m., USA; Saudi Pro League: Al Fateh at Al Ittihad, 8:45 a.m., FS2; Spanish Primera Division: Real Madrid at CD Leganés, 3 p.m., ABC; MLS Cup Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at L.A. Galaxy, 3 p.m., FS1

Tennis — Davis Cup Finals Championship, 7 a.m., TENNIS

Monday

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nezperce at Orofino, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Pullman Christian at Spokane Athletic Co-op, 7 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

NHL — Seattle at Anaheim, 7 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Maui Invitational: Memphis vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, Lahaina, Hawaii, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Maui Invitational: Colorado vs. Michigan St., Quarterfinal, Lahaina, Hawaii, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Fort Myers Tip-Off: Michigan vs. Virginia Tech, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 3 p.m., FS1; Fort Myers Tip-Off: Xavier vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 5:30 p.m., FS1; Maui Invitational: Dayton vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Lahaina, Hawaii, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s college basketball — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas, 9 a.m., ESPN2

NFL — Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 5:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

Men’s soccer — Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle United, noon, USA

No. 7 Idaho Vandals beat Bengals to keep Potato State Trophy...
Oregon State claims Pac-12 ‘title’ with win over No. 25 Wash...
Asotin Panthers prevail in state playoff thriller
AREA ROUNDUP: Vandal women roll to road basketball victory o...
FOUR-PEAT: Kendrick dynasty continues with fourth straight state championship
FOUR-PEAT: Kendrick dynasty continues with fourth straight state championship
No. 7 Idaho to meet rival Idaho State in regular-season finale
No. 7 Idaho to meet rival Idaho State in regular-season finale
No. 25 WSU to face Oregon State in its lone Pac-12 game
No. 25 WSU to face Oregon State in its lone Pac-12 game
AREA ROUNDUP: Clearwater Valley stays perfect, tops Troy in WPL girls basketball opener
AREA ROUNDUP: Clearwater Valley stays perfect, tops Troy in WPL girls basketball opener
Cougars rain 3s in win over Eastern Washington
Cougars rain 3s in win over Eastern Washington
AREA ROUNDUP: Clarkston’s Line named 2A GSL's top all-purpose football player
AREA ROUNDUP: Clarkston’s Line named 2A GSL's top all-purpose football player
Seahawks WR Smith-Njigba becoming key offensive option
Seahawks WR Smith-Njigba becoming key offensive option
LC State cross country teams running to Nationals for 24th, 21st straight seasons
LC State cross country teams running to Nationals for 24th, 21st straight seasons
