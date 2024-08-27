Sports log

On this day ...
November 24, 2011 — In the first NFL game featuring brothers as opposing head coaches, John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens topped Jim Harbaugh’s San Francisco 49ers 16-6.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at San Diego, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Iowa, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING
Idaho at Vandal Invite in Boise, Idaho
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Detroit at Las Vegas, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Arizona at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
Men’s college basketball — Idaho at San Diego, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Women’s college basketball — Washington State at Iowa, 1 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — St. John’s vs. Georgia, Nassau, Bahamas, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Rutgers at Kennesaw St., 10 a.m., CBSSN; Villanova vs. Maryland, Newark, N.J., 10 a.m., ESPN; Myrtle Beach Invitational: South Florida vs. Wright St., Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C., 10 a.m., ESPN2; Greenbrier Tip-Off: UCF vs. LSU, Third-Place Game, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V., noon, CBSSN; Charleston Classic: Oklahoma St. vs. Nevada, Fifth-Place Game, Charleston, S.C., noon, ESPN; Florida St. vs. UMass, Uncasville, Conn., 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Idaho at San Diego, 2 p.m., ESPN+; Greenbrier Tip-Off: Pittsburgh vs. Wisconsin, Championship, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V., 2:30 p.m., CBSSN; Myrtle Beach Invitational: MTSU vs. Bradley, Championship, Conway, S.C., 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Charleston Classic: FAU vs. Seton Hall, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C., 3 p.m., ESPN2; Myrtle Beach Invitational: Ohio vs. Texas, Fifth-Place Game, Conway, S.C., 5 p.m., ESPN2; Charleston Classic: Drake vs. Vanderbilt, Championship, Charleston, S.C., 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — South Florida vs. Louisville, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 10 a.m., PEACOCK; South Carolina at UCLA, 1 p.m., FS1; Washington St. at Iowa, 1 p.m., BTN
College football — FCS Football Selection Show, ESPNU, 9:30 a.m.
Figure skating — ISU: The 2024 Cup of China, Chongqing, China, 1 p.m., NBC
Golf — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course, Sea Island, Ga., 10 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla., 10 a.m., NBC
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS1; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2
NFL — Kansas City at Carolina, 10 a.m., CBS; Dallas at Washington, 10 a.m., FOX; Arizona at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., FOX; Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK
Sailing — Sail GP: The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix - Day 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2 a.m., CBSSN
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Ipswich Town, 8:30 a.m., USA; Saudi Pro League: Al Fateh at Al Ittihad, 8:45 a.m., FS2; Spanish Primera Division: Real Madrid at CD Leganés, 3 p.m., ABC; MLS Cup Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at L.A. Galaxy, 3 p.m., FS1
Tennis — Davis Cup Finals Championship, 7 a.m., TENNIS
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nezperce at Orofino, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Pullman Christian at Spokane Athletic Co-op, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
NHL — Seattle at Anaheim, 7 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Maui Invitational: Memphis vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, Lahaina, Hawaii, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Maui Invitational: Colorado vs. Michigan St., Quarterfinal, Lahaina, Hawaii, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Fort Myers Tip-Off: Michigan vs. Virginia Tech, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 3 p.m., FS1; Fort Myers Tip-Off: Xavier vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 5:30 p.m., FS1; Maui Invitational: Dayton vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Lahaina, Hawaii, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college basketball — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas, 9 a.m., ESPN2
NFL — Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 5:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle United, noon, USA