Sports log

November 24, 2011 — In the first NFL game featuring brothers as opposing head coaches, John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens topped Jim Harbaugh’s San Francisco 49ers 16-6.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Idaho at San Diego, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington State at Iowa, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING

Idaho at Vandal Invite in Boise, Idaho

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — Detroit at Las Vegas, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Arizona at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

Men’s college basketball — Idaho at San Diego, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

Women’s college basketball — Washington State at Iowa, 1 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — St. John’s vs. Georgia, Nassau, Bahamas, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Rutgers at Kennesaw St., 10 a.m., CBSSN; Villanova vs. Maryland, Newark, N.J., 10 a.m., ESPN; Myrtle Beach Invitational: South Florida vs. Wright St., Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C., 10 a.m., ESPN2; Greenbrier Tip-Off: UCF vs. LSU, Third-Place Game, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V., noon, CBSSN; Charleston Classic: Oklahoma St. vs. Nevada, Fifth-Place Game, Charleston, S.C., noon, ESPN; Florida St. vs. UMass, Uncasville, Conn., 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Idaho at San Diego, 2 p.m., ESPN+; Greenbrier Tip-Off: Pittsburgh vs. Wisconsin, Championship, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V., 2:30 p.m., CBSSN; Myrtle Beach Invitational: MTSU vs. Bradley, Championship, Conway, S.C., 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Charleston Classic: FAU vs. Seton Hall, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C., 3 p.m., ESPN2; Myrtle Beach Invitational: Ohio vs. Texas, Fifth-Place Game, Conway, S.C., 5 p.m., ESPN2; Charleston Classic: Drake vs. Vanderbilt, Championship, Charleston, S.C., 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college basketball — South Florida vs. Louisville, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 10 a.m., PEACOCK; South Carolina at UCLA, 1 p.m., FS1; Washington St. at Iowa, 1 p.m., BTN

College football — FCS Football Selection Show, ESPNU, 9:30 a.m.

Figure skating — ISU: The 2024 Cup of China, Chongqing, China, 1 p.m., NBC