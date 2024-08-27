Sports log

On this day ...
November 30, 1996 — Michael Jordan became the 10th player in NBA history to reach 25,000 points after scoring 35 in the Bulls’ 97-88 win at San Antonio. Jordan reached 25,000 in 782 games, faster than any other player but Wilt Chamberlain (691).
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wyoming at Washington State, 3:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UC Riverside at Idaho, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State vs. Drake in Discover Puerto Rico Shootout at San Juan, Puerto Rico, noon
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Asotin vs. Napavine, Washington 2B state tournament, Fran Rish Stadium, Richland, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lewis & Clark at Pullman, 11:30 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Hanford at Lewiston, 2 p.m.
Lewis & Clark at Pullman, 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — Wyoming at Washington State, 3:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
Men’s college basketball — UC Riverside at Idaho, 2 p.m., KRPLA-AM (1400)
High school girls basketball — Lewis & Clark at Pullman, 11:30 a.m., KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)
High school boys basketball — Hanford at Lewiston, 2 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Lewis & Clark at Pullman, 1 p.m., KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Women’s Australian rules football — AFL: North Melbourne vs. Brisbane, Grand Final, North Melbourne, Australia, 12:25 a.m., FS2
Auto racing — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint Race, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2; Formula 1: Qualifying, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar, 9:55 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — Monmouth at Seton Hall, 9 a.m., FS2; Chicago St. at Wisconsin, 10 a.m., PEACOCK; Players Era Festival: TBD, Las Vegas, 10 a.m., PEACOCK; Western Carolina at Marquette, 10 a.m., FS2; Players Era Festival: TBD, Las Vegas, 12:30 p.m., TRUTV; Albany at Georgetown, 1 p.m., FS2; UC Riverside at Idaho, 2 p.m., ESPN+; Harvard at St. John’s, 2 p.m., PEACOCK; Md.-Eastern Shore at UConn, 4 p.m., PEACOCK; Players Era Festival: TBD, Las Vegas, 4 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; Players Era Festival: TBD, Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV
College football — Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 9 a.m., ABC; UTSA at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; South Carolina at Clemson, 9 a.m., ESPN; Kansas at Baylor, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Michigan at Ohio St., 9 a.m., FOX; West Virginia at Texas Tech, 9 a.m., FS1; Grambling St. vs. Southern U., New Orleans, 11 a.m., NBC; Pittsburgh at Boston College, noon, The CW; Auburn at Alabama, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Miami at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; California at SMU, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Arizona St. at Arizona, 12:30 p.m., FOX; Rutgers at Michigan St., 12:30 p.m., FS1; Wyoming at Washington St., 3:30 p.m., The CW; Oklahoma at LSU, 4 p.m., ESPN; Florida at Florida St., 4 p.m., ESPN2; Purdue at Indiana, 4 p.m., FS1; Texas at Texas A&M, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Kansas St. at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m., FOX; Washington at Oregon, 4:30 p.m., NBC; Nevada at UNLV, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Houston at BYU, 7:15 p.m., ESPN; FCS Tournament: Tennessee St. at Montana, First Round, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2; Air Force at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s college volleyball — Big East Tournament: Creighton vs. Marquette, Championship, Omaha, Neb., 3 p.m., FS2
Golf — Asian Tour: The International Series Qatar, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar, 12:30 a.m., GOLF; Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, Third Round, Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Málaga, Spain, 5 a.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Final Round, Kingston Heath Golf Club, Cheltenham, Australia, 6 p.m., GOLF
Skiing — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Killington, Vt., 10 a.m., NBC
Men’s soccer — English League Championship: Queens Park at Watford, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN; Saudi Pro League: Al Ittihad at Al Ettifaq, 6:10 a.m., FS2; English League Championship: Burnley at Stoke City, 6:55 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Ipswich Town at Nottingham Forest, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United, 9:30 a.m., USA
Women’s soccer — International Friendly: England vs. U.S., London, 9 a.m., TNT
Sunday
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Seattle at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — MTSU at UAB, 1 p.m., ESPN2; South Carolina at Xavier, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — Creighton at Tulsa, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Women’s college volleyball — NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Show, 3 p.m., ESPN
Golf — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, Final Round, Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Málaga, Spain, 4 a.m., GOLF
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS1
Men’s lacrosse — NLL: Philadelphia at San Diego, 3 p.m., ESPN2
NFL — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., CBS; Seattle at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m., FOX; Philadelphia at Baltimore, 1:25 p.m., CBS; San Francisco at Buffalo, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK
Skiing — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Killington, Vt., 9:30 a.m., NBC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea, 5:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool, 8 a.m., USA; Serie A: Inter Milan at Fiorentina, 9 a.m., CBSSN