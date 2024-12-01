Sports log

On this day ...

December 1, 1996 — Wayne Gretzky became the first player in NHL history to reach the 3,000 point plateau.

Today

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — Seattle at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2

Men’s college basketball — MTSU at UAB, 1 p.m., ESPN2; South Carolina at Xavier, 1:30 p.m., FS1

Women’s college basketball — Creighton at Tulsa, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Women’s college volleyball — NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Show, 3 p.m., ESPN

Golf — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, Final Round, Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Málaga, Spain, 4 a.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS1

Men’s lacrosse — NLL: Philadelphia at San Diego, 3 p.m., ESPN2

NFL — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., CBS; Seattle at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m., FOX; Philadelphia at Baltimore, 1:25 p.m., CBS; San Francisco at Buffalo, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK