Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsDecember 1, 2024

Sports log

On this day ...

December 1, 1996 — Wayne Gretzky became the first player in NHL history to reach the 3,000 point plateau.

Today

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — Seattle at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2

Men’s college basketball — MTSU at UAB, 1 p.m., ESPN2; South Carolina at Xavier, 1:30 p.m., FS1

Women’s college basketball — Creighton at Tulsa, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Women’s college volleyball — NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Show, 3 p.m., ESPN

Golf — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, Final Round, Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Málaga, Spain, 4 a.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS1

Men’s lacrosse — NLL: Philadelphia at San Diego, 3 p.m., ESPN2

NFL — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., CBS; Seattle at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m., FOX; Philadelphia at Baltimore, 1:25 p.m., CBS; San Francisco at Buffalo, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Skiing — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Killington, Vt., 9:30 a.m., NBC

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea, 5:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool, 8 a.m., USA; Serie A: Inter Milan at Fiorentina, 9 a.m., CBSSN

Monday

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington State at Nevada, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Logos at Orofino, 7 p.m.

Grangeville at Kamiah, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Washington State at Nevada, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — UMBC at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Washington State at Nevada, 7 p.m., MW Network

NFL — Cleveland at Denver, 5:15 pm., ESPN

Related
SportsDec. 1
Cougs corralled by Cowboys on senior day
SportsDec. 1
Asotin Panthers’ nine lives run out in 2B state semifinals
SportsDec. 1
AREA ROUNDUP: Greyhounds battle back for season-opening boys...
SportsDec. 1
Seahawks’ QB Smith returns to face Jets for the 1st time at ...
Related
No. 1 Oregon routs rival Washington Huskies
SportsDec. 1
No. 1 Oregon routs rival Washington Huskies
FIRST LOOK: WSU offense sputters, Wyoming beats Cougs with last-minute touchdown
SportsDec. 1
FIRST LOOK: WSU offense sputters, Wyoming beats Cougs with last-minute touchdown
Washington State to welcome Wyoming for senior day with a chance to go undefeated at home
SportsNov. 30
Washington State to welcome Wyoming for senior day with a chance to go undefeated at home
WSU volleyball seniors leave with lasting legacy
SportsNov. 30
WSU volleyball seniors leave with lasting legacy
Jeanty rushes for 226 yards, No. 11 Boise State beats Oregon State
SportsNov. 30
Jeanty rushes for 226 yards, No. 11 Boise State beats Oregon State
Gonzaga rides frontcourt to win over Davidson
SportsNov. 30
Gonzaga rides frontcourt to win over Davidson
Kendrick Tigers still kings of the jungle in small-school football
SportsNov. 29
Kendrick Tigers still kings of the jungle in small-school football
Cougs open Discover Puerto Rico Shootout with big win
SportsNov. 29
Cougs open Discover Puerto Rico Shootout with big win
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy