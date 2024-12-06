Sports log

On this day ...
December 6, 2009 — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre set an NFL record by playing in his 283rd consecutive game, a 30-17 loss to Arizona. The 40-year-old Favre broke the record of 282 held by longtime Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Northwest, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Northwest, noon
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Clarkston vs. La Grande, Pendleton tournament, Pendleton High School (Ore.), 4:30 p.m.
Moscow vs. Kendrick, Diamond Shop Classic at Lewiston High School, 4:30 p.m.
Lewiston vs. Central Valley, Diamond Shop Classic at Lewiston High School, 7:30 p.m.
Pullman at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Colton at Garfield-Palouse, 7:30 p.m.
Deary at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.
Colfax at St. George’s, 7 p.m.
Grangeville at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
Genesee at Wallace Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clarkston at WF West, 7 p.m.
Moscow at Bonners Ferry, 7 p.m.
Pullman at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.
Colton at Garfield-Palouse, 6 p.m.
Colfax at St. George’s, 5:30 p.m.
Deary at Timberline, 6 p.m.
Genesee at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Grangeville at Prairie, 6 p.m.
Kootenai at Highland, 5:30 p.m.
Kamiah at Troy, 6 p.m.
Cascade at Salmon River, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school boys basketball — Moscow vs. Kendrick, Diamond Shop Classic at Lewiston High School, 4:30 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Lewiston vs. Central Valley, Diamond Shop Classic at Lewiston High School, 7:30 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Colfax at St. George’s, 7 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
High school girls basketball — Moscow at Bonners Ferry, 7 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Colfax at St. George’s, 5:30 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 1:25 a.m., ESPN2; Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 2:25 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — Georgetown at West Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN2
College football — Conference USA Championship: W. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m., CBSSN; American Athletic Championship: Tulane at Army, 5 p.m., ABC; Mountain West Championship: UNLV at Boise St., 5 p.m., FOX
Men’s college hockey — Michigan at Minnesota, 5 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas, 10:30 a.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, 1 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2
NBA — Milwaukee at Boston, 4:40 p.m., ESPN; Minnesota at Golden State, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — Ultimate Tennis Showdown, 9 a.m., TENNIS; Charlotte Invitational, 4 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA — WNBA Expansion Draft, 3:30 p.m., ESPN