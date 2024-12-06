Sports log

Colton at Garfield-Palouse, 6 p.m.

Colfax at St. George’s, 5:30 p.m.

Deary at Timberline, 6 p.m.

Genesee at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.

Grangeville at Prairie, 6 p.m.

Kootenai at Highland, 5:30 p.m.

Kamiah at Troy, 6 p.m.

Cascade at Salmon River, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

High school boys basketball — Moscow vs. Kendrick, Diamond Shop Classic at Lewiston High School, 4:30 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Lewiston vs. Central Valley, Diamond Shop Classic at Lewiston High School, 7:30 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Colfax at St. George’s, 7 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)

High school girls basketball — Moscow at Bonners Ferry, 7 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Colfax at St. George’s, 5:30 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 1:25 a.m., ESPN2; Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 2:25 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2

Men’s college basketball — Georgetown at West Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN2

College football — Conference USA Championship: W. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m., CBSSN; American Athletic Championship: Tulane at Army, 5 p.m., ABC; Mountain West Championship: UNLV at Boise St., 5 p.m., FOX

Men’s college hockey — Michigan at Minnesota, 5 p.m., FS1

Golf — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas, 10:30 a.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, 1 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2

NBA — Milwaukee at Boston, 4:40 p.m., ESPN; Minnesota at Golden State, 7:05 p.m., ESPN

Tennis — Ultimate Tennis Showdown, 9 a.m., TENNIS; Charlotte Invitational, 4 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA — WNBA Expansion Draft, 3:30 p.m., ESPN