Sports log

Nezperce at Salmon River, 1 p.m.

Orofino at Timberline, 6 p.m.

Valley Christian at Asotin, 3:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College football — Lehigh at Idaho, FCS playoffs, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5), KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230), KLER-AM (1300)

Men’s college basketball — Washington State at Boise State, 1 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3); Idaho at Oregon State, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Lewis-Clark State at Evergreen State, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

Women’s college basketball — St. Thomas at Idaho, noon, KMAX-AM (840)

Lewis-Clark State at Evergreen State, 3 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

High school boys basketball — Lewiston vs. Walla Walla, Diamond Shop Classic at Lewiston High School, 2 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 2:25 a.m., ESPN2; Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2

Boxing — Top Rank Main Card: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez (Featherweights), Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Men’s college basketball — Kansas St. at St John’s, 8:30 a.m., FOX; Providence at Rhode Island, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Syracuse at Notre Dame, 9 a.m., The CW; Clemson at Miami, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Rutgers at Ohio St., 9 a.m., FS1; South Florida at Loyola of Chicago, 9:30 a.m., USA; Wisconsin at Marquette, 10:30 a.m., FOX; S. Utah at Arizona, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Iowa at Michigan, 10 a.m., FS1; Virginia at SMU, 11:15 a.m., The CW; Washington St. vs. Boise St., Boise, 1 p.m., CBS; UNLV at Creighton, 1 p.m., FS1; Idaho at Oregon State, 2 p.m., ESPN+; Butler at Houston, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, Seattle, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s college basketball — St. Thomas at Idaho, noon, ESPN+; Tennessee vs. Iowa, New York, 4 p.m., FOX; Louisville vs. UConn, New York, 6 p.m., FOX

College football — Big 12 Championship: Iowa St. vs. Arizona St., Arlington, Texas, 9 a.m., ABC; Mid-American Championship: Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio), Detroit, 9 a.m., ESPN; Southwestern Athletic Championship: Southern U. at Jackson St., 11 a.m., ESPN2; Southeastern Championship: Georgia vs. Texas, Atlanta, 1 p.m., ABC/ESPN; Sun Belt Championship: Marshall at Louisiana-Lafayette, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Atlantic Coast Championship: Clemson vs. SMU, Charlotte, N.C., 5 p.m., ABC; Big Ten Championship: Penn St. vs. Oregon, Indianapolis, 5 p.m., ABC; Lehigh at Idaho, FCS playoffs, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Golf — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas, 9 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas, 11:30 a.m., NBC

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m., FS2; The Hong Kong International, 10 p.m., FS2

Mixed martial arts — UFC 310 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; UFC 310 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 5 p.m., ESPN2; UFC 310 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 5 p.m., FX

Skiing — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo. (taped), 2 p.m., NBC

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton, 4:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Torina at Genoa, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Newcastle United at Brentford, 7 a.m., USA; Serie A: Bologna at Juventus, 9 a.m., CBS; Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Manchester United, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS Cup: New York Red Bulls at L.A. Galaxy, Final, 1 p.m., FOX

Tennis — Ultimate Tennis Showdown, 5 a.m., TENNIS; Ultimate Tennis Showdown, 10 a.m., TENNIS

Sunday

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — Seattle at Arizona, 1:05 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2

Men’s college basketball — Oklahoma St. at Seton Hall, 9 a.m., FS1; Kansas at Missouri, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Texas A&M vs. Texas Tech, Fort Worth, Texas, noon, ESPN2; UConn at Texas, 2 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college basketball — South Carolina at TCU, 4 p.m., ESPN2

College football — College Football Playoff Selection Show, 9 a.m., ESPN

Figure skating — ISU: The Final 2024, Grenoble, France, 1:30 p.m., NBC

Golf — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, 1 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas, 8:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas, 10:30 a.m., NBC

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2

NFL — Atlanta at Minnesota, 10 a.m., FOX; Seattle at Arizona, 1:05 p.m., CBS; Buffalo at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m., FOX; L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, NBC/PEACOCK

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Leicester City, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur, 8:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Como at Venezia, 9 a.m., CBSSN

Tennis — Ultimate Tennis Showdown, 6:30 a.m., TENNIS