SportsDecember 8, 2024

Sports log

On this day ...

December 8, 2012 — Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel became the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy, taking college football’s top individual prize after a record-breaking debut. Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o finished a distant second and Kansas State quarterback Collin Klein was third in the voting.

Today

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — Seattle at Arizona, 1:05 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2

Men’s college basketball — Oklahoma St. at Seton Hall, 9 a.m., FS1; Kansas at Missouri, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Texas A&M vs. Texas Tech, Fort Worth, Texas, noon, ESPN2; UConn at Texas, 2 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college basketball — South Carolina at TCU, 4 p.m., ESPN2

College football — College Football Playoff Selection Show, 9 a.m., ESPN

Figure skating — ISU: The Final 2024, Grenoble, France, 1:30 p.m., NBC

Golf — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, 1 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas, 8:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas, 10:30 a.m., NBC

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2

NFL — Atlanta at Minnesota, 10 a.m., FOX; Seattle at Arizona, 1:05 p.m., CBS; Buffalo at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m., FOX; L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, NBC/PEACOCK

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Leicester City, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur, 8:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Como at Venezia, 9 a.m., CBSSN

Tennis — Ultimate Tennis Showdown, 6:30 a.m., TENNIS

Monday

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Lapwai at Moscow, 7 p.m.

Genesis Prep Academy at Asotin, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orofino at Kamiah, 7 p.m.

Lapwai at Kendrick, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

High school boys basketball — Lapwai at Moscow, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400) OR KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

NFL — Cincinnati at Dallas, 5:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United, noon, USA

