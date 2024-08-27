Sections
SportsDecember 13, 2024

Sports log

On this day ...

December 13, 1997 — Michigan’s Charles Woodson was named the first predominantly defensive player to receive the Heisman Trophy in the 63 years of the award. Woodson and the Wolverines went on to defeat Washington State in the 1998 Rose Bowl, claiming a perfect 12-0 season and a share of the national championship.

Today

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Idaho at Montana State, FCS playoffs, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Whitman, 5 p.m.

BYU at Washington State, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewiston vs. Clarkston, P1FCU Activity Center, 7:30 p.m.

Moscow at Pullman, 7 p.m.

Colton at Tekoa-Rosalia, 7:30 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 7:30 p.m.

Genesee at Timberline, 6 p.m.

Kamiah at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman at Potlatch, 6 p.m.

Troy at Prairie, 6 p.m.

Pomeroy at Dayton, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lewiston vs. Clarkston, P1FCU Activity Center, 6 p.m.

Moscow at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.

Colton at Tekoa-Rosalia, 6 p.m.

Deary at Wallace, 7 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 6 p.m.

Genesee at Timberline, 4:30 p.m.

Kamiah at Kendrick, 6 p.m.

Lapwai at Logos, 6 p.m.

Prairie vs. Oakley at New Plymouth High School, 6 p.m.

Pomeroy at Dayton, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College football — Idaho at Montana State, FCS playoffs, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5), KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230), KLER-AM (1300)

High school boys basketball — Lewiston vs. Clarkston, P1FCU Activity Center, 7:30 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1), KZBG-FM (97.7); Moscow at Pullman, 7 p.m., KMAX-AM (840), KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)

High school girls basketball — Lewiston vs. Clarkston, P1FCU Activity Center, 6 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1), KZBG-FM (97.7); Moscow at Pullman, 5:30 p.m., KMAX-AM (840), KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)

Women’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State at Whitman, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950); BYU at Washington State, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Indiana at Nebraska, 5 p.m., FOX

College football — FCS Tournament: Idaho at Montana St., Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college volleyball — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Creighton, Regional Semifinal, University Park, Pa., 10 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Marquette at Penn St., Regional Semifinal, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin, Regional Semifinal, Lincoln, Neb., 4 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Dayton at Nebraska, Regional Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Golf — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Second Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa, 2 a.m., GOLF; LPGA/PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, First Round, Tiburon Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Naples, Fla., 10 a.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Third Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

Mixed martial arts — Invicta FC 59 Main Card: Talita Bernardo vs. Jennifer Maia (Bantamweights), Atlanta, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Soccer — UEFA Preliminary Draw For The FIFA World Cup 26, 3 a.m., FS1

