Sports log

Colton at Tekoa-Rosalia, 6 p.m.

Deary at Wallace, 7 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 6 p.m.

Genesee at Timberline, 4:30 p.m.

Kamiah at Kendrick, 6 p.m.

Lapwai at Logos, 6 p.m.

Prairie vs. Oakley at New Plymouth High School, 6 p.m.

Pomeroy at Dayton, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College football — Idaho at Montana State, FCS playoffs, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5), KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230), KLER-AM (1300)

High school boys basketball — Lewiston vs. Clarkston, P1FCU Activity Center, 7:30 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1), KZBG-FM (97.7); Moscow at Pullman, 7 p.m., KMAX-AM (840), KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)

High school girls basketball — Lewiston vs. Clarkston, P1FCU Activity Center, 6 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1), KZBG-FM (97.7); Moscow at Pullman, 5:30 p.m., KMAX-AM (840), KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)

Women’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State at Whitman, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950); BYU at Washington State, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Indiana at Nebraska, 5 p.m., FOX

College football — FCS Tournament: Idaho at Montana St., Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college volleyball — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Creighton, Regional Semifinal, University Park, Pa., 10 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Marquette at Penn St., Regional Semifinal, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin, Regional Semifinal, Lincoln, Neb., 4 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Dayton at Nebraska, Regional Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Golf — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Second Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa, 2 a.m., GOLF; LPGA/PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, First Round, Tiburon Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Naples, Fla., 10 a.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Third Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

Mixed martial arts — Invicta FC 59 Main Card: Talita Bernardo vs. Jennifer Maia (Bantamweights), Atlanta, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Soccer — UEFA Preliminary Draw For The FIFA World Cup 26, 3 a.m., FS1